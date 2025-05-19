Ree Drummond’s youngest daughter, Paige, got married on Saturday (May 17), but it was The Pioneer Woman’s infant granddaughter who might have stolen the show.

Drummond’s oldest daughter, Alex, has a 5-month-old daughter, Sofia. Little Sofia had a part to play in her aunt's wedding, and for the most part, she passed her duties with flying colors.

In an Instagram Story the new mom shared, followers could see Sofia in the arms of Sofia’s dad, Mauricio.

The young one suited up for the occasion in a little white lace dress, complete with a floral headband on her tiny head.

Per Alex’s caption, Sofia was part of the formal bridal entrance and she handled that with stride. However, when it came time for the vows, it seems like Sofia got a little fussy and was ready to go.

"Sofia didn’t make it through the vows, but she crushed the grand entrance," Alex writes.

In the next photo Mom shared, Sofia is in the arms of her grandparents, Ladd and Ree, both smiling, with Sofia confused by the camera.

Sofia has been the pride and joy of Drummond's Instagram lately. Her latest post of her grandbaby over Easter shows the tiny girl surrounded by stuffed animal bunnies.

Paige married David Anderson on the Drummond family ranch in Oklahoma. It was just as magical as her older sister's wedding, as the entire venue was dripping in flowers, with the backdrop of rolling plains behind them.

25-year-old Paige is the second of five children Drummond shares with her husband Ladd.

She is younger sister of Alex Drummond, who gave birth to the first family grandchild, daughter Sofia, in December.

Paige and David got engaged in August of 2024.

Ree live-posted on her blog pre-wedding, capturing all of the live raw moments before her daughter said "I do."