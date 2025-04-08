Ree Drummond might have found her biggest fan in the tiniest package!

The Food Network star shared a video of her granddaughter Sofia watching her television show recently. Although the young lady shows no emotion on her face, she is locked in watching her grandmother on the screen.

Sofia sits nestled in her chair watching Drummond build some tasty-looking fig and prosciutto crostinis. While she takes a moment to look at the camera as she's being filmed, she goes right back to staring at the television screen.

"Sofia watching ol' Grandma on Food Network," Drummond writes on the video, adding that she hopes her show makes her grandbaby think she is actually present.

Fans Love That Ree Drummond's Granddaughter Watches The Pioneer Woman

Fans can't get enough of Drummond's video and have filled the comments section with their approval of Sofia's choice in entertainment.

"Oh my goodness! LOVE LOVE LOVE. This melts my heart," one comment reads.

"OMG!! This is the sweetest thing ever!" another chimes in. "Love this little tiny!!"

"She looks so much like her darling mama," someone points out. "I can't take it."

"Oh my goodness, Ree!" another follower writes. "That sweet little face looking at her beautiful Grandma!"

When Did Ree Drummond Become an "Ol' Grandma"?

Sofia is Drummond's first grandchild. The Pioneer Woman star became a grandmother when her daughter Alex and her husband Mauricio Scott welcomed their first child together on Dec. 18, 2024.

Alex, 27, is the oldest of Drummond's five children she shares with her husband, Ladd. The pair also have three other biological children: Paige, 25, Bryce, 22, and Todd, 20.

The Drummonds have a foster son named Jamar, 22, who became a member of their family in 2018. She didn't share too much about the fostering process at the time, but she has since said that the opportunity presented itself and she and Ladd could not say no.

9 Country Artists Who Are Grandparents Becoming a grandparent is a sweet chapter in any parent's life. In many ways, you get to spoil those babies without dealing with any of the consequences. Several country artists are basking in the afterglow of graduating to grandparent status. See who they are below.