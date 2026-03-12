CBS procedural Marshals has just been confirmed for Season 2. It took but two episodes for network executives the show is good enough to stick around.

While not confirmed, it's likely the second installment will appear in CBS's fall schedule in 2026.

Marshals is a Yellowstone spin-off focused on Kayce Dutton and his son Tate.

The show premiered to an audience of nearly 10 million people on March 1.

Country singers Riley Green and Ashley Cooke appear in Season 1.

News of the Season 2 confirmation comes from network executives that cited the bold characters and large audience as the reason. Kayce Dutton (played by Luke Grimes) is the main character with others such as Tate, Thomas Rainwater and Mo coming over from the original show.

Did Monica Dutton Die?

Monica Dutton died between the end of Yellowstone and the start of Marshals. Viewers are led to believe a year or so passed between the two shows. As Episode 1 unfurls, viewers learn what happened.

Early on, Kayce is trying to prepare breakfast for his son Tate and failing. “Look, I know your mom was better at all of this," he tells Tate.

That's the first clue, but later those watching find out what happened to Monica.

A mine on the reservation had been leaching toxins into the water for years, causing cancer and death. The government hopes to expand the mine but there is a protest where those with loved ones who've died of cancer bring their photos.

Tate rallies, holding a picture of his mother, Monica, who we later learn died of cancer.

Where Can I Stream Marshals?

Marshals will air first on CBS, then become available for streaming via Paramount+.

Marshals Season 1 will comprise 13 episodes. There's no word on how many episodes Season 2 will hold.

