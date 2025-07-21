Ree Drummond got a chance to work her grandma magic when her 7-month-old granddaughter Sofia was getting squirmy during a recent church service.

Drummond and her husband Ladd were in church that morning with several of their adult kids, who were home visiting the ranch.

Among them was the couple's oldest daughter Alex, her husband Mauricio and her daughter — the family's first grandchild — Sofia.

But a church service is a long time to sit still for an energetic baby, and when Sofia started fussing, Alex passed her into Drummond's lap.

"She was momentarily distracted but started getting fussy again ... until we started singing 'What a Friend We Have in Jesus,'" Drummond recounts in a blog post.

Something about the hymn captivated the little girl — especially hearing her grandparents sing along.

Ree Drummond, Instagram

"Immediately, Sofia seemed to relax and come along for the ride," Drummond writes, explaining that Ladd was singing the melody, and she was harmonizing with him.

"But it wasn't my expert (heh heh) harmonizing that calmed Sofia down. It was Ladd, aka Pa-Pa," she says.

"She locked in and listened to him sing and bought us a good four minutes of utter contentment."

Ree Drummond, Instagram

Drummond shared some photos, too — including one adorable snapshot of the little girl in her grandma's lap, gazing adoringly up at her grandpa as he sings.

Ree Drummond Is Loving Being a First-Time Grandma

Both Drummond and her daughter, Alex, have kept fans' posted about the experience of welcoming baby Sofia into the world.

Ever since the little girl was born last December, she's been a centerpiece of the family, and Drummond has been spending plenty of time with her new little granddaughter.

In one special moment, she got to get the family together for a four-generation shot, also including her own mother, Gerre Schwert.

A New Drummond Family Show IS Available to Watch on YouTube

Drummond is best known as the star of her Food Network show The Pioneer Woman and as the author of a series of cookbooks under that title.

But in a new series airing on YouTube, the Drummond family takes fans behind the scenes of life on the ranch, spotlighting the agricultural side of their lives.

A major plot line in that show is the return of Paige, the Drummonds' second daughter, to working on the ranch full time.

Paige also recently got married on her family's property. Drummond documented that special event on social media and in her blog, including the meaningful father-daughter dance song that Paige and Ladd shared during the ceremony.