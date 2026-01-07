Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond celebrated her 57th birthday on Tuesday (Jan. 6) and she ended up giving all of us a present and a reason to celebrate alongside of her.

Drummond took to her Instagram to share photos with all of her fans that she thought she "had lost forever." These photos span from when Drummond was a toddler all the way up to when she first became a new mom, back in 1997.

She captioned the carousel of 20 pictures with a long nostalgic paragraph.

"Grainy snapshots of some ages and stages, along with the first song that popped in my head. I vividly remember my mom playing that ONJ record as we were getting ready for my sixth birthday party!" Drummond wrote.

Read More: Ree Drummond Sang Hymns for Her Grandbaby — What Happened Next Was Heartwarming

"We cut out felt flowers and glued them to colorful plastic hand held mirrors and gave them to my friends as party favors," she added. "I could walk you through who my guests were and what my mom was wearing if you’d like.

"And that is precisely why I can’t remember why I just walked into the living room a few minutes ago," she joked.

Get our free mobile app

One of the first comments on her post is from Paige, Ree's daughter, who says "Happy birthday mom!!! We love you so much."

@ReeDrummond, Instagram @ReeDrummond, Instagram loading...

Toddler Ree is one of my favorite photos that she shared as you can totally see her adult face within her toddler one.

Throughout the carousel of photos lie some little-known fun facts about the celebrity chef. Like the fact that she was in a theatre production of The Nutcracker when she was younger.

@ReeDrummond, Instagram @ReeDrummond, Instagram loading...

If you are truly a Drummond fan you will appreciate the insight she gives into her past with these special throwback photos that she thought were gone forever.

PICTURES: See Inside Riley Green's Luxurious Nashville Home Riley Green is selling his stunningly well-appointed home in Nashville, and pictures show a luxurious property chock-full of the highest-end amenities. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker