The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond's daughter Paige got married over the weekend, and she planned a ceremony that perfectly matched her personality.

That meant blending delicate, feminine elements with some outdoorsy themes.

And when it came to choosing a father-daughter dance song to share with her rancher dad Ladd Drummond, she had to go for something a little bit more rugged.

Read More: Ree Drummond's Daughter Paige is Married! See the Dreamy Wedding Pics

Ladd and Paige selected a Garth Brooks deep cut for their special dance together. They danced to "That Girl Is a Cowboy," a song off Brooks' 2005 The Lost Sessions album.

It's a relatively little-known Brooks song with a special story behind it.

Ree Drummond, Instagram Ree Drummond, Instagram loading...

In the liner notes of the album where he included it, Brooks — who co-wrote the song with Jerrod Neimann and Richie Brown — said he wrote "That Girl Is a Cowboy" after the death of his horse Cracker Jack, who had meant a lot to him. Brooks wanted to bury Cracker Jack, but he couldn't get home to the horse until the following morning.

When he finally got to Cracker Jack's pasture, he saw that a friend of his had "slept next to Cracker Jack all night with a 30/30 to keep the coyotes off him," according to SongFacts.

"Where I'm from, when someone does something extraordinary for someone else, we call him a cowboy," Brooks continued. "Well, in this case, my buddy was a cowgirl friend of mine named Tami. I guess it just goes to show you ... 'Sometimes the best cowboys ain't cowboys at all.'"

Paige Drummond Is Something of a Cowboy Herself

Most fans know the Drummonds are a ranching family. Ladd grew up as the son of cattle ranchers, and he's continued the family business of ranching on the family's sprawling Oklahoma ranch property.

Read More: Ree Drummond's Granddaughter Sofia Makes Her Adorable Wedding Debut

The new generation of Drummonds are skilled ranchers themselves. A look at Paige's social media shows that she's as comfortable on horseback as she is in a dress and heels, and there are several photos of her helping her father out around the property.

In fact, just nine days before she got married, Paige was still rolling up her sleeves and helping out around the ranch, according to a post from Ree.

So the sentiment behind "That Girl is a Cowboy," with lines like "When I need a friend she's the guy I call / 'Cause sometimes the best cowboys ain't cowboys at all," was a perfect selection to celebrate their father-daughter bond.

Plus, the Drummond family are fans of country music in general. Paige's first dance with her new husband, David Anderson, was to Chris Stapleton's version of the John Fogerty song "Joy of My Life."