A seven-minute first installment of Ree Drummond's new YouTube show, Drummond Ranch, introduces fans to the goings-on around the family's Oklahoma cattle ranch.

It also features plenty of familiar faces, who viewers first got to know as characters on Drummond's Food Network show, The Pioneer Woman.

But there are a couple of major changes: For one thing, the kids are all grown up.

For another, Drummond only plays a secondary character in this series, which spotlights the cattle ranching business helmed by her husband Ladd and Ladd's brother, Tim.

Read More: Watch the Trailer for Ree Drummond's New Series, Drummond Ranch

Drummond has been the star of The Pioneer Woman since 2011. She's also authored several cookbooks.

She and her husband announced their new YouTube series earlier this month, explaining that it'll showcase more of the "ranching/agricultural content" that often doesn't make it into their network show.

Story lines include their five children's journeys as young adults, including their daughter Paige Drummond's return to work at the ranch full-time — the first of the Drummond kids to do so.

The new video serves as an introduction to life on the ranch, with Ladd and Tim giving viewers a tour of daily life.

"We got our start here based off some stuff my dad bought in the '70s," Ladd explains, adding that their particular location in Oklahoma is "some of the best land, grazing country, in the United States."

In another segment, Drummond admits she's "never been the glue that holds this ranching operation together" in terms of the hands-on cattle ranching, but thinks back to some of the early days of spending time on the ranch with her kids when they were small.

"That's what I miss, is just being there when they were little, you know, and over time we all got busy," she reflects. "Of course, I got busy with my show and writing cookbooks, and the boys got busy with football, the girls had volleyball and soccer."

Read More: Ree Drummond's Daughter Paige Is Married! See Pics

"I always enjoy having her around," Ladd adds. "She shows up, she's got a smile. I always tell my kids, you need to be more like her and less like me. I mean, you never see her mad, or see her with a bad attitude, and that makes life more enjoyable."

Drummond Ranch promises to offer a peek of "the hard work and business side" of cattle ranching, as well as some family memories, like the behind-the-scenes of hosting Paige's wedding on the ranch.