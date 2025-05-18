The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond celebrated her daughter Paige's wedding on Saturday (May 17), and according to the photos, the event was nothing short of breathtaking.

Paige and her newly-minted husband David Anderson tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony at the Drummond family ranch in Oklahoma. A full slate of family members -- including her TV star mom -- were there to celebrate the couple and document the special moment.

25-year-old Paige is the second of five children Drummond shares with her husband Ladd.

She is younger sister to Alex Drummond, who gave birth to the first family grandchild, a daughter named Sofia, in December.

Paige and David got engaged in August of 2024.

On Instagram Stories, Paige shared a peek into the jaw-dropping venue where the reception was held, underneath a canopy draped with hanging flowers.

There was a delicate floral theme throughout the ceremony, with wicker chairs set out for guests to sit in while they were eating, and a massive pink bouquet at the center of each table.

Paige Drummond Wedding Paige Drummond, Instagram Stories loading...

Paige Drummond Wedding Paige Drummond, Instagram loading...

Soft, feminine florals were also a theme of other parts of the proceedings. Paige and her husband shared their first dance beneath a breathtaking floral draping and delicate lanterns.

Even the family's ranch truck was decked out in flowers. Outdoors, the red Drummond Ranch pickup truck had bouquets artfully filled into every crevice and wheelhub to celebrate Paige and David's marriage.

Drummond Ranch truck Ree Drummond, Instagram Stories loading...

Paige Drummond Wedding Paige Drummond, Instagram loading...

Speaking of the happy couple, Paige also shared multiple photos of her and David together, featuring the elegant wedding dress she chose.

She wore a timeless style on her wedding day, with a strapless dress that featured a simple, form-fitting bust, a full skirt and modest train. David also opted for a classic look, choosing a simple, dark suit with a bowtie and a small flower in the lapel.

Paige Drummod Wedding Paige Drummond, Instagram loading...

Paige Drummond Wedding Paige Drummond, Instagram loading...

As for Ree Drummond's outfit? For her second wedding as a Mother of the Bride, the Pioneer Woman opted for a dramatic flair, wearing a fuchsia dress with puffed sleeves.

Ree Drummond Paige Drummond Wedding Ree Drummond, Instagram loading...

On social media, she shared some other highlights of the ceremony, such as Ladd's father-daughter dance with Paige to Garth Brooks' "That Girl is a Cowboy." It was a fitting choice for this ranching family, since Paige is a worthy ranch hand who fixed a cattle guard on the family's property just nine days before her wedding.

Paige Drummond Wedding Ree Drummond, Instagram loading...

The wedding day may have gone off without a hitch, but Drummond shared that there was one last-minute change that had to happen on the day of the ceremony. She'd planned to wear her hair down, but thanks to a brisk wind that picked up on wedding day, she opted for an updo instead.

Ree Drummond Paige Drummond Wedding Ree Drummond, Instagram loading...

The Pioneer Woman star shared many more behind-the-scenes details and snapshots in a blog post she updated live over the course of Paige's wedding weekend.