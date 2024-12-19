Ree Drummond is feeling celebratory, grateful and "will never be the same" after the birth of her first grandchild, Sofia.

The Pioneer Woman star's daughter Alex and her husband Mauricio welcomed their first daughter on Wednesday (Dec. 18), and announced their little girl's birth on social media with a series of black-and-white hospital shots.

Alex first announced her pregnancy over the summer.

Both Drummond and Alex have been taking fans along on her pregnancy journey, sharing photos of her baby shower and posting a nursery tour.

Baby Sofia is the first grandchild for Ree and her husband Ladd, and the Pioneer Woman has been open about the bittersweet emotions that come along with watching her daughter have her first baby.

Drummond shared a snapshot from the hospital on Instagram. In the photo, Drummond is cradling her newborn granddaughter as Ladd sits next to her, looking adoringly at his brand-new grandchild.

"Our first baby had her first baby," Drummond wrote in the caption of her post. "Thank you Lord, we will never be the same."

Drummond also shared an up-close shot on her Instagram Stories showing the baby's sweet face, as well as a large, Christmas-ready white bow tied around her head.

"What is happening," Drummond wrote in the post, clearly overcome with emotion at getting the chance to spend her granddaughter's first days of life with her.

She took a quick break from the cuteness to marvel at how little hospital swaddling blankets have changed in the three decades since Drummond herself was a new mom having her babies.

"How is it that hospital swaddling blankets have this same foot pattern from 30 years ago," she joked, before adding, "Okay bye."

Drummond also shared some brief thoughts on the arrival of her granddaughter, as well as more photos from Sofia's first days in the hospital, in a blog post.

She also commented on her daughter's birth announcement post, writing "We will never be the same. We love you, Sofia Scott!!!!"