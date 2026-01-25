A winter storm raging across much of the U.S. this weekend created a scary situation at the ranch owned by The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond and her cattle rancher husband Ladd.

Fortunately, the couple were there to help — and this story has a happy ending.

On social media, Drummond explained that Ladd was out feeding the cows when he noticed that one, who had given birth the day before, was engorged and didn't have her baby calf with her.

They immediately set out to try to find and rescue the calf.

Ladd and Drummond went out to a spot where they'd seen the mother cow and her baby earlier, and luckily, they spotted the calf.

The bad news? He was hungry and very cold, amid snowfall and frigid temperatures across the Oklahoma county where the ranch is located.

Drummond got video of the moment when Ladd found the little cow and scooped her up, loading her into their truck so that they could bring the baby to safety.

"Since the mama was so swollen, the calf wouldn't have been able to nurse — so Ree and Ladd took the baby to their garage for a bit," the caption reads. "Next, the guys saddled their horses, rode out in the snow, roped the mama cow and milked her so they could get her swelling down and also collect the colostrum — so essential for the calf's survival and health."

The video shows Drummond bottle-feeding the newborn calf, who eagerly starts drinking, even lapping up some of the milk that spilled on the mats underneath her.

"You know what's gonna happen next? He's gonna poop in the garage," Ladd jokes at one point in the video.

By the end of the feeding, the calf perked up considerably, and was even able to walk on her own around the garage.

"Tomorrow when the sun comes up, Ladd will try to get her back with her mama," the post concludes.

But the baby might have formed a special bond with Drummond through the experience: "I guess I'm his mommy now," she jokes at one point.

