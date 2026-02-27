Somehow little Tate Dutton went and grew up. Yellowstone and Marshals actor Brecken Merrill was nearly unrecognizable on the red carpet for the premiere of the new CBS show.

On Marshals, Brecken Merrill returns as Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) son Tate Dutton.

He was just 10 years old when Yellowstone premiered in 2018.

The new show premieres on Sunday (March 1) at 8PM ET on CBS.

It's not just his physical features that left us shocked. Real-life Tate now has his own red-carpet style.

Here's the progression:

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, Yellowstone Season 1

That's little Brecken Merrill ahead of the premiere of Yellowstone in 2018. He was adorable on and off screen, and his scenes were typically pretty tame through S1.

Usually, Tate would be at the arm of his on-screen father Kayce, on-screen mother Monica (played by Kelsey Asbille) or on-screen grandfather John Dutton (Kevin Costner).

More was asked of him during Season 2.

Tate was a victim of an awful kidnapping, and while the Duttons found him safe and sound (with a shaved head), more trouble was around the corner.

Who else cried a little during the opening episodes of Season 4 when Tate wouldn't come out from under the bed, having shot a man in the family home?

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, Yellowstone Season 4

That's 13-year-old Brecken Merrill giving off all the "nice young man" vibes in February of 2022. Season 4 of Yellowstone was set to begin, and he went through a pretty big growth spurt during the pandemic.

Merrill joined the Dutton Rules podcast that December and spoke like an actor with some experience. He was a lot of fun and willing to share stories from the set of the show.

Over the next two seasons of Yellowstone, he sprouted up a bit more but now — as Season 1 of Marshals approaches — it's clear he's nearly a full-grown man.

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton on Marshals

Brecken Merrill traded the gold sports jacket and bolo tie for baggy pants, tussled hair and an "I don't wanna be here" look. It's likely he'll look a bit more cowboy once Marshals begins, but this is who the nearly 18-year-old (June 20) is today.

While dramatic, the change isn't as shocking as the other kid on Yellowstone.