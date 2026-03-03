Luke Grimes knew one phone call would change everything.

Before officially signing on to reprise his role as Kayce Dutton in Marshals, the new Yellowstone spinoff on CBS, Grimes had to share difficult news with one of his closest friends and longtime co-stars: Monica Dutton would not be coming back.

In the series premiere, viewers learn that Monica — played by Kelsey Asbille — died after a battle with cancer.

But before fans ever saw that heartbreaking twist unfold onscreen, Grimes had already made what he described as a daunting call.

A Call He Didn’t Want to Make

Grimes, 42, told TV Insider that he was “heartbroken” over the creative decision, both for himself and for Asbille.

“It felt like, ‘I don’t even know what that would look like doing it without her, what that would feel like,’” he said. “Kelsey’s become one of my best friends. She’s the coolest actor I’ve ever worked with. She’s down to earth, sweet, and kind to every other actor and the crew.”

Because Monica’s death anchors the premise of Marshals, Grimes felt he needed to reach out personally before moving forward.

“I worked up the courage to call. I didn’t know how she was going to feel about it,” he explained. “I had to see how she was doing.”

Fortunately, the conversation went better than he feared. “In true Kelsey fashion, she handled it like a pro and totally understood. She’s going to do just fine,” he said.

Why Monica’s Death Was Necessary

The premiere confirmed what months of speculation hinted at. While Asbille was absent from promotional materials, no one from the cast or creative team publicly addressed her fate — leaving fans to wonder whether Monica might appear later.

Instead, viewers learn early in the episode that Monica died of cancer, leaving Kayce to raise their son, Tate, on his own.

The emotional weight of that loss is immediate. After a dream sequence flashes back to Kayce’s time as a Navy SEAL, the camera pulls back to reveal him waking up alone.

Later, struggling to prepare breakfast, he tells Tate, “Look, I know your mom was better at all of this.” According to the creator of Marshals, Spencer Hudnut, the decision wasn’t made lightly.

After Kayce and Monica “had such a beautiful ending” on Yellowstone, Hudnut said the creative team felt they had to “shake up his life, to get him off the ranch and into a new position.”

Monica’s death also ties into a broader message. “She passes because of cancer. Reservations have a high rate of cancer because of all the toxins that have been dumped on them,” Hudnut explained.

“We wanted to make her death about a bigger issue," he added. "We wanted to be very respectful of that character.”

A New Chapter for Kayce

With Monica gone, Marshals finds Kayce stepping into a new role as he becomes involved in a U.S. Marshals mission — pushing him beyond the ranch and into unfamiliar territory.

New episodes of Marshals air Sundays at 8 PM ET on CBS. Episodes are also available to stream the next day on Paramount+.