John Tesh has spent decades behind microphones and pianos, building a career that’s reached millions of people.

But behind the scenes, the longtime broadcaster and musician has been fighting a far more personal battle.

Ten years ago, doctors told him he might have only 18 months to live. Today, he’s still here — and he says one person deserves enormous credit for that.

A Fight That Was Supposed to Last 18 Months

In 2015, Tesh revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 3 prostate cancer. At the time, doctors feared the tumors could be inoperable and warned the former Entertainment Tonight host that he might have only a year and a half left.

A decade later, the 73-year-old says he’s still in the fight. “I was given 18 months to live. So, I’ve been fighting cancer successfully — still fighting it,” Tesh told Page Six. “It’s still under treatment, on and off.”

The musician said his rare form of prostate cancer has since become metastatic, meaning it has spread. While he’s never fully in remission, doctors say the disease is currently stable.

Even so, it’s a reality he admits can still feel frightening. “They will let it grow for a little bit and then get me back on treatment, back and forth,” he explained. “It’s called pulsing, and it’s scary until you get used to it.”

The Person Who Helped Save His Life

Tesh says there’s no question who helped carry him through the darkest moments: his wife of 34 years, actress and broadcaster Connie Sellecca.

“Without my wife Connie, who has been my advocate over the years, I wouldn’t be talking,” he said. “I’d be dead. I would have been dead in 2015.”

Sellecca pushed for treatments, helped navigate the complicated medical system and stood beside him through every stage of the battle.

Tesh also credits doctors at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston for helping him continue the fight. But he’s clear that the strength he’s leaned on most has come from the woman who’s been beside him for more than three decades.

Still Performing, Still Broadcasting

Even while navigating treatments, Tesh hasn’t slowed down creatively.

Best known to many for his decade as co-host of Entertainment Tonight, he’s spent the past two decades focused on music and broadcasting.

A pianist and composer who has sold more than 8 million albums, Tesh has built a second act through his syndicated radio show Intelligence for Your Life, which he hosts alongside Sellecca and reaches millions of listeners nationwide.

Ten years after doctors feared the worst, he’s still playing, still broadcasting and still grateful to be here.