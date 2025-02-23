Kelsea Ballerini is sending her support to a young fan named Avery, who is using Ballerini's song "This Time Last Year" as the soundtrack to her cancer battle.

Avery's mom Megan got in touch with Ballerini via TikTok, posting a lengthy video from the hospital while Avery was receiving a PET scan. She shared a bit of her daughter's story, explaining that the song has "sort of become our little anthem.

"Because Avery was diagnosed in November. Right around the holidays," Megan said. "And when we listened to that song, I said, 'Okay, this time next year, you and me, kid, all of us, we are going to scream-sing this song.'"

In her video, she said that she and her daughters were hoping to make it to Ballerini's Kansas City show in early April, as long as Avery is feeling well enough to attend a concert.

She also relayed that her daughter had "stayed so positive" throughout treatment so far, but after a five-day hospital stay, she thought that a personal message from Ballerini might provide a much-needed pick-me-up.

The singer delivered.

In the comments section, Ballerini responded, and even said she's going to make arrangements for the family to come to her Kansas City show as her special guests.

"Sending you and your girls so much light and love and strength, and having the team reach out to set you up for Kansas City, if our girl is feeling good enough," the singer replied.

In another post, Megan shared tears of gratitude for Ballerini's response, along with her daughters -- including Avery, who hugged her mom and wiped away tears reading the singer's words.

"Oh yeah! We're so emotional," Megan says in the clip.

Ballerini frequently interacts with her fans on social media, and makes it a point to uplift those struggling. During a recent show, she stopped her set to give a young fan a pep talk about dealing with bullying.