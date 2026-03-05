It'd appear that Kelsea Ballerini's ex-boyfriend Chase Stokes has a major issue with her ex-husband Morgan Evans.

Or, he's really upset with radio and podcast host Bobby Bones.

The actor left an angry insult in the comments of a video Bones shared to social media. He was promoting his interview with Evans and within one minute he grabbed a screenshot. Good thing, because Stokes deleted the comment pretty quickly.

Then, Bones went to TikTok to defend Evans and himself.

Why Did Chase Stokes Leave An Angry Comment On a Video About Bobby Bones and Morgan Evans?

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans were married from 2017 to 2022.

She started to date Chase Stokes in 2023 and they broke up earlier this year.

Both Ballerini and Evans have released songs inspired by the end of their relationship.

On the surface, Stokes' comment seems wildly unprovoked but — as is often the case with celebrity breakups — there could be more to the story.

Related: Country Music's Current Feuds and Beefs [Updated]

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

What Did Morgan Evans Say About Chase Stokes?

Evans appeared on a recent episode of the Bobbycast, Bones' Netflix podcast. During a wide ranging interview that touched on his new album, ayahuasca use and his new girlfriend Laci Kaye Booth, the Australian said he was surprised when Ballerini told him she wanted a divorce in 2022. He also says he spent a long time afterward in a dark mental space.

None of this was all that new (aside from the ayahuasca) and nothing said was mean-spirited or insulting to Ballerini. Stokes is not mentioned.

What Did Chase Stokes Say About Morgan Evans?

It’s not clear which social media post Stokes responded to, but earlier this week, Bones did share a clip of Evans talking about being surprised to hear Ballerini wanted a divorce. There are also two more on his Instagram, one about ayahuasca and one about Keith Urban.

“This is about the most pathetic excuse of masculinity ive (sic) ever seen. Get a f—ing life,” Stokes allegedly says in the comments.

On Wednesday Bones took to social media to respond, suggesting Stokes may be insecure about his own masculinity.

Ballerini has not commented on the ugly back and forth. In fact she seems pleasantly unplugged, sharing photos from vacations and a game night at home on her social pages as the two most recent men in her life quibble.

Evans new Steel Town album drops March 20.