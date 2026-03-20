Bobby Bones is a dad!

The longtime country radio broadcaster announced on social media that he and his wife Caitlin welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Friday (March 20).

Radio Personality Bobby Bones Welcomes His First Child

"Our daughter, Billie Celine Estell," Bones, whose real name is Bobby Estell, writes in the post. "She's named after her grandpa, and we can't believe she's ours."

The post included photos of their newly-minted family of three. The comments are flooded with messages of congratulations and love, even from country artists such as Kane Brown, Chris Janson, Karen Fairchild and more.

Who Is Bobby Bones' Wife?

Bones has been married to Caitlin Parker for nearly five years. The couple first met at a taping for Dancing with the Stars — a show he competed on — in September 2019.

During an appearance on Running Wild with Bear Grylls in 2021, Bones admitted that it was Caitlin who showed him what love really was.

"I'd only seen it on movies or read about it in books," he shared at the time. "And if you've never experienced it, you start to go, 'Either something's wrong with me, or everybody's lying.'"

"And so I met her and then it was just like a recharge inside of me," he continues." And for me, that was really one of the best things that's ever happened to me."

Bones and Caitlin tied the knot in July 2021 at their home in the Nashville, Tenn. area. They announced they were expecting their first child in September 2025.

Luke Combs Gives Baby Advice to Bobby Bones

During an episode of the Bobbycast, the radio host received baby advice from Luke Combs, who is a father of three.

"The baby, the infant that comes out, does not need you in any way," Combs tells him. "Your wife needs you a lot though."

"Your wife is gonna be so tired. It's going to be so exhausting because she's going through the same thing you're going through, but there's also a physical element for her," he adds.

Combs and his wife Nicole welcomed their third son, Chet Wiley, in February.