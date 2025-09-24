Bobby Bones + Wife Caitlin Parker Expecting First Baby — Country Stars Celebrate

Bobby Bones and his wife, Caitlin Parker, are expecting their first child — and their country music family couldn’t be happier for them.

The radio host, 45, shared the big news on Instagram Wednesday (Sept. 24) with a mirror selfie of himself hugging Parker’s baby bump, followed by a sweet photo of the two holding hands in a field.

Bones captioned the post with a baby emoji and a red heart. Parker, 33, reposted the adorable pictures to her Instagram Stories, simply writing, “Parents.”

'AHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!'

The congratulations started pouring in immediately, with friends from across the entertainment world sharing their excitement.

Bones’ former Dancing with the Stars partner, pro dancer Sharna Burgess, left a long “AHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!” along with her congratulations. Fellow pro Sasha Farber added, “Yesssss.”

From the country music world, Russell Dickerson jumped in with: “YOOOOOOOO!!!!! CONGRATS ZADDDDDD!!!!!!!!”

Jake Owen wrote, “Happy for you both. That’s what matters,” while Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild added: “Amazing!!!! So happy for y’all!!!!”

Brantley Gilbert kept it short and heartfelt: “Love this man! Congrats.”

A Love Story Years in the Making

Bones and Parker tied the knot in 2021 during a sweet ceremony at their Nashville-area home. Their beloved dogs, Stanley and Eller, were part of the celebration.

The couple first met in 2019 during a taping of Dancing with the Stars. Bones was visiting his friend Lauren Alaina, while Parker attended with a friend who worked in PR.

Now, after nearly three years of marriage, they’re getting ready for their next chapter — parenthood.