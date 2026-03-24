Luke Combs has spoken out against record industry politics, and he might be onto something.

Let me explain.

Combs is known to be one of the best dads and husbands out there, in that he only tours now on the weekends and does everything in his power to stay at home with his wife and three sons as much as possible.

In a recent GQ interview, Combs lashed out against insider recording industry events where artists go and schmooze with radio and TV people, as well as influencers, in an effort to grease the wheels.

The "Beautiful Crazy" singer said, "If that means I piss off people by not hanging out with people I don’t even know, so other people think I’m cool, then who the f--k cares? If that’s the reason I don’t win a Grammy or CMA Award, then f--k it, do I even want one?"

In the same interview, he said, "My wife has supreme belief in me. I could put both kids in the car right now and say, 'Hey, we’re driving to Florida and I’m going to spend a week with the kids by myself,' and she wouldn’t worry if I could take care of them."

READ MORE: Every Song on Luke Combs’ The Way I Am Album, Ranked

It is known widely in the recording industry that you need to be out there meeting media folks in order to make a good impression on them, so that when the time comes for voting on the Grammys, ACMs and CMAs, your name is top-of-mind.

Does Skipping Industry Events Hurt Luke Combs?

You be the judge — Combs is batting about .800 when it comes to singles released.

He has had around 20 singles, and 16 of them have gone to No. 1 on the country charts, yet, he has never won a Grammy Award, and his last CMA win was in 2023, while his last ACM win was in 2020.

When Did Luke Combs Release His Last Album?

Luke Combs released his most recent record, The Way I Am, on March 20, 2026.

Top 20 Luke Combs Songs That Prove 'Em All Wrong Check out Luke Combs' best songs, and the songs that changed his life when so many thought he wasn't good enough to be a country star.