Alan Jackson has a new reason to smile.

The Country Music Hall of Famer is a grandpa again after the arrival of his daughter Mattie Jackson’s new baby girl.

Mattie shared the news on Instagram Tuesday (Feb. 17), revealing that her second child, Charlotte “Charlie” Ann Smith, arrived on Feb. 13 — just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend.

The newborn weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and measured 20 inches long.

“Our little Valentine decided to make her entrance a few days early, and we couldn’t be more in love with her!” the proud mama wrote. “You are the greatest tiny pink blessing, angel girl! Momma, Dada, and even big brother Ryman already love you so.”

A Growing Jackson Family

Charlie is Mattie’s second child and joins big brother Ryman. Alan and his wife, Denise, are also grandparents to Jackson Alvie Bradshaw, the son of their daughter Alexandra.

And the family isn’t done growing just yet. Over Christmas, Alan shared a photo of all three of his daughters proudly showing off their baby bumps, writing, “Merry Christmas from our growing family! — Alan & Denise.”

With more grandchildren expected in the coming weeks and months, it’s a full — and joyful — season for the Jackson family.

A Bittersweet Year for Alan Jackson

The baby news comes during a milestone year for the “Chattahoochee” singer.

This summer, Alan Jackson will close out his touring career with a farewell concert at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. The 55,000-seat show sold out almost instantly.

“I’m proud and overwhelmed by the response from my fans,” he said in a statement at the time.

“I’m just sorry there weren’t enough seats for everybody who wanted one," he continued. "I appreciate all the people that have come to my shows and supported me over the years.”

Alan will be joined by an all-star lineup that includes Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Lee Ann Womack.

For a country legend whose songs have soundtracked generations, it’s shaping up to be a year of both goodbyes and new beginnings — with baby Charlie arriving right in the middle of it all.