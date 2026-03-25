Alan Jackson may be playing his final show this summer but that doesn't mean he's retiring. The country legend just helped announce the first ever 5 O'Clock Somewhere Fest.

Alan Jackson's 5 O'Clock Somewhere Fest is happening June 12-13 at the Palm Beaches in Florida.

Ella Langley and Old Dominion will headline a lineup that includes 10 musical acts, plus comedian Dusty Slay.

Tickets go on sale March 27 through the festival website.

In statement, Jackson said that even though he'll quit performing live this summer, he still wanted to bring fans the experience. Thus the creation of a new festival named after one of his biggest hits.

Jackson and Jimmy Buffett made “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” a huge hit in 2003. Jim “Moose” Brown and Don Rollins wrote the song and it’s become a staple on country radio for the last two decades. In fact the song is so popular that Slay — the festival’s lone stand-up comedian — does a bit on it.

Watch: Dusty Slay Is Right About "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere"

Beyond Langley and Old Dominion, the rest of the festival's lineup is heavy on country legends.

5OClockSomewhereFest.com 5OClockSomewhereFest.com loading...

5 O'Clock Somewhere Fest Lineup:

Beyond the headliners, Dylan Scott is the only artist with radio hits over the last few years. Clint Black, Shenandoah, John Anderson and Rodney Atkins make up the meat of the bill. Also performing is Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band.

Langley will headline the Friday night show with OD on Saturday. Single-day and full festival ticket packages are being sold.

Alan Jackson's Final Show Details

Last fall, Jackson announced that his final show would take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on June 27. A superstar lineup including Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Lee Ann Womack will join him.

Last Call: One More for the Road — the Finale is sold out.