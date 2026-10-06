If you listen to Ella Langley's albums, you'll know exactly how much her family means to her.

Her childhood home, parents and grandparents are frequent inspirations for her songs, and she sings glowingly about growing up in a tight-knit family in Hope Hull, Ala. She's also frequently spoken about her hometown in interviews.

"Home is a place I go to to feel safe," Langley told WSFA in 2021. "It's a place where people have loved and supported me from day one."

Langley's Hungover album track "Closest to Heaven" is especially moving: She wrote it for her grandparents, and it was inspired by their love story.

Langley's parents and grandparents also made a huge impact on her music career. Keep reading to get to know the family members who helped make Langley the person and the artist she is today.

Who Are Ella Langley's Parents? Meet Jason and Heather Langley

Ella Langley's parents are Jason and Heather Langley, who married in April 1998. The singer was born in 1999, the second of four children. Growing up in a small town outside Montgomery, Ala., Langley's parents raised her with faith and music as two childhood pillars. Her father is a business owner, according to his Facebook page, and he also is an avid music fan who introduced her to a wide array of styles and genres.

“If we were riding down the road, music was playing," Langley said in an interview with the Montgomery Advertiser in 2017 (quote via People.) "So in my dad’s truck I heard a lot of big rock bands, old school country and even disco. My dad, my brothers, my sister and I would be singing 'Mama Tried' at the top of our lungs.”

Langley also enjoys hunting with her father. Her Instagram feed includes multiple snapshots of her and Jason on hunting trips together.

Her mom's musical tastes were even more varied: She played everything from Peter, Paul, & Mary to '80s new wave to Pearl Jam," Langley added.

Langley's parents homeschooled her for a period of time, she said in an interview on Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast. She also attended Hooper Academy in Hope Hull, where she won two state championships as part of her high school dance team.

After graduation, Langley pursued a degree in forestry at Auburn University, but dropped out in 2019 to move to Nashville and pursue music full-time. Her parents supported her in that decision.

"My mom would always say, 'This is your college. This is your schooling, to move there,'" Langley recounted to Audacy Music in 2024. Heather devoted significant energy and time to helping her soon-to-be superstar get her career off the ground.

In a 2022 Facebook post, Langley said she "couldn't chase this dream" without her family's help after her mother and her sister Katie came to Nashville to help her prepare for a tour. "While they were here, they fixed my broken closet (I have been living off of the floor for 3 months), washed, folded, and put away all of my clothes, made and brought lunch to an 8 hour rehearsal for me and my band, cooked one of my favorite dinners when I got back Sunday from the road, and took my pup back home to watch him while I’m gone," she wrote.

Langley has multiple tattoos paying tribute to her parents. According to a "tattoo tour" she shared to Instagram in 2023, she has a bumblebee tattooed on one of her arms as a nod to her mother's nickname for her, "Ella Bee." Another tattoo shows the coordinates of her parents' home.

The singer purchased a home just minutes from her parents' house in 2025, per Realtor. She later told Theo Von that she'd just closed on that house when, in August 2025, she postponed several shows in order to take a break and focus on her mental health.

Read More: Ella Langley Postpones a String of Shows

She used that time to recharge, spend time with her parents and reconnect with her faith, the singer explained.

Who Are Ella Langley's Grandparents?

Ella Langley's paternal grandparents played a massive role in fostering her early musical interests. Her grandfather played multiple instruments, and would sit her down at the piano before she was even old enough to talk, she told WSFA.

Read More: 13 Surprising Ella Langley Facts

The singer's first guitar once belonged to her grandfather. According to the Montgomery Advertiser, after her grandfather's death, Langley's dad had it restrung and gave it to her. "My grandpa was, I mean, he could sing," she said during a 2024 appearance on the God's Country podcast. "My grandma could sing. Our family reunions, all of them would get together and everyone was singing."

"I pretty much grew up over at her and my Poppa's house," she continued. "There wasn't a day that we weren't singing or playing music."

Who Are Ella Langley's Siblings?

Langley is the second-oldest of four siblings. Her older brother Thomas, who was born in 1991, is just shy of eight years older than her. Her younger brother Stuart was born in 2001, and her younger sister Katie was born in 2007.

Growing up with two brothers made her a tomboy, Langley says: She told ProCountryMusic that she "spent a lot of my childhood trying to prove that I was as fearless and tough as they were."

"My band or anyone who knows me will tell you that sometimes I can seem more like a guy than a girl, but I think women can still be tough, direct and strong without apologizing for who they are or how they think," she added.

It appears that Langley and her younger brother Stuart are pretty close: He was on set with her during her interview on Theo Von's podcast in April 2026, and though he remained off-camera, she gave him several shout-outs.

Footage from Stuart's Twitch livestream featuring his famous older sister surfaced in October, though it was filmed months earlier. In that clip, Langley pops by to ask him if he's playing video games, then excuses herself from the room.