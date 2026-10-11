Ella Langley’s ‘i blame the bar’ Is for Anyone Who Blames the Wrong Thing for Heartbreak – Lyrics
Ella Langley’s “i blame the bar” is for anyone who knows they shouldn’t go back to someone, but still finds themselves tempted to make the same mistake all over again.
Featured on her hungover album, the song captures that familiar feeling of running into an old flame and suddenly questioning how far you’ve really moved on.
Sometimes, it’s easier to blame the drinks and the memories than admit you might not be as over someone as you thought.
Is it the Bar's Fault for Your Broken Heart?
Written by Langley, Joybeth Taylor, Chris LaCorte and Meg McRee, “i blame the bar” is about finding an excuse for a heartbreak you might have seen coming.
Read More: Ella Langley’s ‘Somethin’ Simple’ Is for Anyone Trying to Figure Out Their Next Chapter [Lyrics]
The narrator isn't holding on to the same anger anymore, but that doesn't mean old feelings can't pull her back into a situation she knows could end badly.
It's a relatable reminder that moving on isn't always a straight line. Sometimes, you can know better and still wonder what might happen if you give someone one more chance.
Lyrics to Ella Langley's "i blame the bar":
The thing about a small town, word's gonna get around
He said, she said thing
Like who burned who, who's with somebody new
Did you see the look on her face?
Yeah, it's been a while since I've seen that smile
In the light of this neon dive
I ain't mad anymore, ain't the me from before
Ain't nobody wrong or right
So, no, I don't blame you for walkin' through the door
Snakeskin boots dancin' 'round the floor
And I can't blame me for doin' my hair
Wearin' those jeans, lettin' you stare
Yeah, it all went down 'round these four walls
If it's anyone's fault, it's the lime and the salt
For breakin' this broken heart, I blame the bar
If it wasn't for the band and the lighter in your hand
Might've never had the chance to meet
If it wasn't for the drinks, the sayin' what we think
We wouldn't mean a thing
No, I don't blame you for walkin' through the door
Snakeskin boots dancin' 'round the floor
And I can't blame me for doin' my hair
Wearin' those jeans, lettin' you stare
Yeah, it all went down 'round these four walls
If it's anyone's fault, it's the lime and the salt
For breakin' this broken heart, I blame the bar
No, I don't blame you that it didn't work out
Even if I used to, baby, I don't now
It was the two-for-ones, bein' young and dumb
That everybody's gotta go through
So, no, I don't blame you for walkin' through the door
Snakeskin boots dancin' 'round the floor
And I can't blame me for doin' my hair
Wearin' those jeans, lettin' you stare
Yeah, it all went down 'round these four walls
If it's anyone's fault, it's the lime and the salt
For breakin' this broken heart, I blame the bar
Yeah, for breakin' this broken heart, I blame the bar
The 15 Best Ella Langley Songs
Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak