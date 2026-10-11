Ella Langley’s “i blame the bar” is for anyone who knows they shouldn’t go back to someone, but still finds themselves tempted to make the same mistake all over again.

Featured on her hungover album, the song captures that familiar feeling of running into an old flame and suddenly questioning how far you’ve really moved on.

Sometimes, it’s easier to blame the drinks and the memories than admit you might not be as over someone as you thought.

Is it the Bar's Fault for Your Broken Heart?

Written by Langley, Joybeth Taylor, Chris LaCorte and Meg McRee, “i blame the bar” is about finding an excuse for a heartbreak you might have seen coming.

Read More: Ella Langley’s ‘Somethin’ Simple’ Is for Anyone Trying to Figure Out Their Next Chapter [Lyrics]

The narrator isn't holding on to the same anger anymore, but that doesn't mean old feelings can't pull her back into a situation she knows could end badly.

It's a relatable reminder that moving on isn't always a straight line. Sometimes, you can know better and still wonder what might happen if you give someone one more chance.

Lyrics to Ella Langley's "i blame the bar" :

The thing about a small town, word's gonna get around

He said, she said thing

Like who burned who, who's with somebody new

Did you see the look on her face?

Yeah, it's been a while since I've seen that smile

In the light of this neon dive

I ain't mad anymore, ain't the me from before

Ain't nobody wrong or right

So, no, I don't blame you for walkin' through the door

Snakeskin boots dancin' 'round the floor

And I can't blame me for doin' my hair

Wearin' those jeans, lettin' you stare

Yeah, it all went down 'round these four walls

If it's anyone's fault, it's the lime and the salt

For breakin' this broken heart, I blame the bar

If it wasn't for the band and the lighter in your hand

Might've never had the chance to meet

If it wasn't for the drinks, the sayin' what we think

We wouldn't mean a thing

No, I don't blame you for walkin' through the door

Snakeskin boots dancin' 'round the floor

And I can't blame me for doin' my hair

Wearin' those jeans, lettin' you stare

Yeah, it all went down 'round these four walls

If it's anyone's fault, it's the lime and the salt

For breakin' this broken heart, I blame the bar

No, I don't blame you that it didn't work out

Even if I used to, baby, I don't now

It was the two-for-ones, bein' young and dumb

That everybody's gotta go through

So, no, I don't blame you for walkin' through the door

Snakeskin boots dancin' 'round the floor

And I can't blame me for doin' my hair

Wearin' those jeans, lettin' you stare

Yeah, it all went down 'round these four walls

If it's anyone's fault, it's the lime and the salt

For breakin' this broken heart, I blame the bar

Yeah, for breakin' this broken heart, I blame the bar

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