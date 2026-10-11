Ella Langley’s ‘i blame the bar’ Is for Anyone Who Blames the Wrong Thing for Heartbreak – Lyrics

Ella Langley’s ‘i blame the bar’ Is for Anyone Who Blames the Wrong Thing for Heartbreak – Lyrics

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Ella Langley’s “i blame the bar” is for anyone who knows they shouldn’t go back to someone, but still finds themselves tempted to make the same mistake all over again.

Featured on her hungover album, the song captures that familiar feeling of running into an old flame and suddenly questioning how far you’ve really moved on.

Sometimes, it’s easier to blame the drinks and the memories than admit you might not be as over someone as you thought.

Is it the Bar's Fault for Your Broken Heart?

Written by Langley, Joybeth Taylor, Chris LaCorte and Meg McRee, “i blame the bar” is about finding an excuse for a heartbreak you might have seen coming.

Read More: Ella Langley’s ‘Somethin’ Simple’ Is for Anyone Trying to Figure Out Their Next Chapter [Lyrics]

The narrator isn't holding on to the same anger anymore, but that doesn't mean old feelings can't pull her back into a situation she knows could end badly.

It's a relatable reminder that moving on isn't always a straight line. Sometimes, you can know better and still wonder what might happen if you give someone one more chance.

Lyrics to Ella Langley's "i blame the bar":

The thing about a small town, word's gonna get around
He said, she said thing
Like who burned who, who's with somebody new
Did you see the look on her face?

Yeah, it's been a while since I've seen that smile
In the light of this neon dive
I ain't mad anymore, ain't the me from before
Ain't nobody wrong or right

So, no, I don't blame you for walkin' through the door
Snakeskin boots dancin' 'round the floor
And I can't blame me for doin' my hair
Wearin' those jeans, lettin' you stare
Yeah, it all went down 'round these four walls
If it's anyone's fault, it's the lime and the salt
For breakin' this broken heart, I blame the bar

If it wasn't for the band and the lighter in your hand
Might've never had the chance to meet
If it wasn't for the drinks, the sayin' what we think
We wouldn't mean a thing

No, I don't blame you for walkin' through the door
Snakeskin boots dancin' 'round the floor
And I can't blame me for doin' my hair
Wearin' those jeans, lettin' you stare
Yeah, it all went down 'round these four walls
If it's anyone's fault, it's the lime and the salt
For breakin' this broken heart, I blame the bar

No, I don't blame you that it didn't work out
Even if I used to, baby, I don't now
It was the two-for-ones, bein' young and dumb
That everybody's gotta go through

So, no, I don't blame you for walkin' through the door
Snakeskin boots dancin' 'round the floor
And I can't blame me for doin' my hair
Wearin' those jeans, lettin' you stare
Yeah, it all went down 'round these four walls
If it's anyone's fault, it's the lime and the salt
For breakin' this broken heart, I blame the bar
Yeah, for breakin' this broken heart, I blame the bar

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The 15 Best Ella Langley Songs

Ella Langley showed up in country music's mainstream as a dark horse with an unlikely hit: "You Look Like You Love Me," a Riley Green duet that was catchy as all get-out but featured some unusual (and old-school) stylistic choices like talk-singing.

But it was a smash. And that turned out to be just the beginning of what Langley had to offer. She's continued to dominate with hits like "Weren't For the Wind" and the crossover mega-hit "Choosin' Texas," becoming one of the most high profile acts in country music and a bonafide star even beyond the genre.

Keep reading for Taste of Country's countdown of 15 Ella Langley songs that put her on the map, and then rewrote the rules of what traditional country sounds like — and how successful it can be even beyond the genre.

Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak

Filed Under: Ella Langley
Categories: Country Song Lyrics, Country Songs

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