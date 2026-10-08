This week, fans started noticing something a tad....off about Ella Langley's social media presence. She doesn't follow Riley Green, who duetted with her on the smash hit "You Look Like You Love Me," on Instagram.

Green follows Langley on the social media platform, but it seems she doesn't reciprocate.

Read More: 14 Surprising Ella Langley Facts

It's not totally clear if she follows him on any other social media platforms, since Langley's "Following" list on TikTok is set to private. So we're not sure if it's just Instagram, or if she's not following Green across all platforms.

Did Ella Langley Unfollow Riley Green On Instagram?

Without concrete evidence that she ever followed him in the first place, we can't say for sure that she unfollowed him.

But it's pretty likely that she followed Green at some point. After all, these two have worked together a lot — and a scroll through Langley's social media shows that she's had plenty of opportunity to tag him in photos, videos and announcements.

Almost a year before "You Look Like You Love Me" was released in June 2024, Langley announced on Instagram that she was joining Green as an opener on his Ain't My Last Rodeo Tour.

She shared the tour poster on Sept. 8, 2023, and by our count, that's the first major mention of Green on her social media.

On March 2, 2024, she'd go on to share video of her and Green covering Jamey Johnson's "In Color" at a show. The two artists might not even have known it yet at the time, but that duet foreshadowed the music video for "You Look Like You Love Me," which featured Johnson as a co-star.

What Songs + Other Projects Have Ella Langley and Riley Green Worked On Together?

June 2024 marked the end of Langley and Green's run together on his Ain't My Last Rodeo Tour, but it was just the beginning of their musical partnership.

That's also the month that she announced her Hungover album as well as "You Look Like You Love Me." Green started popping up everywhere on Langley's social media, both in an end-of-tour post and then in several performance videos promoting the duet.

In the photos of them together from this time, they sure look like they're friends! We find it hard to believe she wasn't following him on socials around the time this photo was snapped:

"You Look Like You Love Me" was the song that propelled Langley to mainstream superstardom, and it cleaned up at awards shows, too. Langley and Green's duet brought them onstage together for multiple "thank you" speeches at the 2024 CMA Awards and 2025 ACM Awards ceremonies.

The duo (and Jamey Johnson) co-starred in a Western-themed music video that was so ambitious and cinematic, it foreshadowed another big career move, this time for Green: His acting chops were a surprise when it dropped, but now, he's gone on to appear in Marshals and The Voice!

"You Look Like You Love Me" wouldn't be the only duet Green and Langley would record together —they also cut "Don't Mind If I Do," which appeared on one of Green's albums — but it was the song that pushed both their careers up to the next tier of stardom.

Seems like there's every reason that these two should be close friends. However....

The Rumor Mill Thought Ella Langley + Riley Green Dated and Broke Up Around Their "You Look Like You Love Me" Stardom

There were some very buzzed-about rumors around this time that Green and Langley were more than friends.

Those stories were never all that substantiated, and both parties denied them. Still, the rumor mill wouldn't leave these two alone.

Langley joined Green for another tour in 2025, and that year also probably marked the height of the fan theories that the duet partners were an item...or, at least, had been but weren't anymore.

Around this time, Green was also linked to another country star, Megan Moroney. Fans came up with that theory by piecing together their Instagram stories to theorize that they'd been together on a trip to Florida. Then, two TikTok users swore up and down that they spotted Green and Moroney riding around in a convertible in Green's hometown in Alabama.

Read More: Megan Moroney + Riley Green Romance Rumors Explained

The rumors linking Moroney and Green were always more credible than the ones linking him to Langley. Moroney even seemed to confirm it in June 2025 — and then, seven months later, all but outright said that her song "Who Hurt You?" was about their breakup.

To be clear, Langley never gave that level of credence to the rumors involving her in this love triangle. Not even close.

The most we got was when she winked onstage after a fan held up a sign reading "Wink if Riley's a Dumba--." But that could have been just good-natured ribbing.

Read More: Megan Moroney + Ella Langley Both Seemingly Respond to Riley Green Rumors Onstage

Then, of course, was the time she lip-synced to Kaitlin Butts' "You Ain't Gotta Die (To Be Dead to Me)" in a TikTok video. The only thing eye-catching about that, Green-wise, was the timing. And of course, Langley and Butts are friends, so she could easily have just been jamming out to her buddy's hot new hit.

We might never know exactly why Langley unfollowed Green — or, less likely, why she never followed him to begin with. It doesn't seem like either will ever conclusively say whether they cooled on each other, either romantically or through a friendship falling-out. They could just be busy, as their careers go in separate directions: Langley is headlining her own tours these days more than she is joining other camps as an opener.

But one thing's clear scrolling through Langley's Instagram feed: They spend much less time together in 2026 than they did in 2024 and 2025.