Fans Think Megan Moroney Confirmed She’s Dating Riley Green With Three Little Words

A new comment from Megan Moroney on a fan's TikTok post has the Internet convinced that she's dating fellow country star Riley Green.

Of course, there have been rumors swirling about these two for months, dating back to a late-2024 string of vacation posts that Moroney and Green both posted.

They didn't explicitly say they were there together, but fans compared the beach photos and bar pics to support theories that they were. After the fact, Moroney allowed that she and Green were both in the same spot, but said it was a coincidence and that they weren't dating — though she added that she didn't blame fans for doing "FBI research" into the issue.

However, no FBI research was necessary to deduce Moroney's connection to the newest plot point in this rumor.

A fan shared a TikTok video of herself dancing to a teaser clip of an unreleased Moroney song, begging the singer to put out the full song "so I can stop listening to this 57sec clip over and over."

But the most eye-catching part of the clip was the shirt the fan was wearing in the video: A tee with a photo of a shirtless Riley Green, with the words "Hoochie Daddy" wearing over it. Even Moroney herself took notice.

"Need the shirt," she commented on the post.

Immediately, fans flooded the comments section, and many of them took Moroney's comments as her way of saying that the rumors she's dating Green are true.

"Megan confirming her relationship on this random video is crazy," one commenter writes.

"DID SHE JUST CONFIRM," another adds.

Moroney's three little words are just the latest installment in a country music gossip saga that's full of twists and turns, and also includes Green's "You Look Like You Love Me" duet partner, Ella Langley.

What Are the Rumors About Riley Green + Megan Moroney?

After an are-they-or-aren't-they romance rumor ignited with fan theories they vacationed together in late 2024, both artists denied they were an item.

But then came a social media video showing two people who look a whole lot like Green and Moroney walking through a Panama City Beach, Fla., airport together in late April.

Then, after the 2025 ACMs, more fans posted photos taken in Green's Alabama hometown. These shots show what appears to be the two stars riding together down back roads in a convertible, and the fans who took the pictures are positive it was Green and Moroney — and that they're an item.

"We saw it with our own eyes. If he's bringing her to the hometown, they been going for a while. Ain't no speculation about it no more," one woman said in an Instagram video.

Also worth noting: The car in the video seems like it could match a car of Green's that he shared in a TikTok video in 2023. The only difference is that the Chrysler Green posted is white, whereas the one in the fan-snapped photo is blue. But there were two years in between the two posts — plenty of time for a paint job, or even a new car purchase.

Where Does Ella Langley Come Into This?

Ever since Langley and Green put out their first duet, "You Look Like You Love Me," fans have been wondering if there might be more going on between them than just on-stage chemistry.

They both denied any romantic link between them. In December of 2024, Green said that Langley was "too smart" to date him.

But rumors continued to fly, especially after they released a second song together called "Don't Mind if I Do" — which also happened to be the title track of Green's album. Some fans thought that they saw Green kissing Langley in a video, but others thought it was just a quick peck on the cheek, and not a romantic smooch.

And in recent performances the two have given together — such as at the 2025 ACM Awards earlier this month — some fans have said on social media that their onstage chemistry has changed. They theorized that a breakup might have happened, or, in the words of one fan, "I know a failed situationship when I see one."

Most recently, Langley posted a TikTok video of herself singing and dancing to Kaitlin Butts' "You Ain't Gotta Die (To Be Dead to Me)" while stirring a pot of something she was cooking.

Overwhelmingly, the comments section seemed to think she was sending a message about how she feels towards Green.