Ever since Riley Green and Ella Langley released their smash hit duet "You Look Like You Love Me", fans have been speculating about a potential romance between them.

Despite the rumors, both singers insist they are nothing more than friends. But that hasn't stopped eagle-eyed social media users from trying to find relationship receipts, and a recent video could be the match that lights the flame again.

It's a brief clip from The American Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, where both Green and Langley performed on April 12.

In it we see Green wrap up his set and walk backstage. It's hard to tell, but he leans over to hug or kiss someone who is blocked from the camera's view by some of the stage equipment. Immediately after this interaction, Langley appears from that spot and the two leave the stage area completely.

Fans believe that this interaction was between the two singers, and that the interaction in question was indeed a quick kiss.

A romantic kiss? Well, the jury is still out on that one.

What do you think? Did Green lay a big smooch on Langley?

Fans Weigh in on Video of Riley Green Kissing Ella Langley

The comments on the video are pretty divided, with some saying it's impossible to tell what happened since it was off-screen, while others are sold on the theory of a romantic encounter between Langley and Green.

Some believe it was a kiss, but not a serious one. Here are some of the comments:

"I must be blind, anyone else."

"Is the kiss in the room with us?"

"That's just an aftershow 'Well done.' We all do that!"

"We need a close up. Head tilt doesn't count. Lips on lips."

"And why not. They'd make a great couple."

"Friendly smooch."

Are Riley Green and Ella Langley Dating?

Both country artists deny there is anything romantic going on between the two of them.

"We're not dating. We're just good friends," Langley told Taste of Country at the CMA Awards in November.

"Riley was probably the first famous person I ever met," she explained. "He was playing all the same bars I went to and I played the same bars as him. It's cool to see Alabama people winning!"

Green also confirmed the two are just friends while speaking to Nick Viall on The Viall Files podcast.

"Yeah, I mean, Ella's probably too smart to date me anyway," he quipped.

"When we first started having the success that we did with that song ["You Look Like You Love Me"], I told Ella, I was like, 'There's gonna be a lot of things said, but we don't really got to play into it or not play into it," he recalled.

Green and Ella also recorded a second duet called "Don't Mind If I Do." The pair sing both songs live together on the road as a part of Green's Damn Country Music Tour. Langley is serving as direct support — likely why they were on this rodeo bill together, as well.

