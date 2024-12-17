Riley Green Jokes Ella Langley Is ‘Too Smart’ to Date Him

No, Riley Green and Ella Langley are not dating — he doesn't even think she would date him!

During a guest appearance on the Viall Files podcast with Nick Viall, Green was asked if Langley approached him for the hit duet "You Look Like You Love Me," and the more pressing question, whether the pair are "just friends."

"Yeah," Green says, confirming that they're only friends. "I mean, Ella's probably too smart to date me anyway."

He goes on to acknowledge that he gets the draw — country fans love to pair up duet partners romantically, because we love long-lasting loves like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and want to see that for others.

"When we first started having the success that we did with that song ["You Look Like You Love Me"], I told Ella, I was like, 'There's gonna be a lot of things said, but we don't really got to play into it or not play into it ...'" Green recalls.

"It's gonna be something that we enjoy, the same way that we do when we listen to the song."

"It's cool to have that one and have that moment on stage together every night," he admits.

Many fans in the comments section of Viall's TikTok video still believe Green and Langley "ship" each other — meaning, have romantic feelings for one another.

"EXCUUUUUSE ME you look like you love her," one user writes, and more than a thousand others agree.

"He was blushingggggg," adds another.

After touring with Green in 2024, Langley has signed on again as an opener on his 2025 Damn Country Music Tour. Find dates here.