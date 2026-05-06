Riley Green seems to be everywhere in 2026, but the country heartthrob is still a quiet enigma. This list of 14 facts about the "Don't Mind If I Do' singer and songwriter aims to help you better understand him.

If nothing else, you'll discover new ways to identify with his life and music.

Riley Green's "Change My Mind" is his fifth Top 10 single on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Two duets with Ella Langley and a role on the CBS show Marshals has kept him in the spotlight in recent months.

Green — real name Jonathon Riley Green — is a 37-year-old from Jacksonville, Ala.

Related: 13 Ella Langley Facts Guaranteed To Shock Her Biggest Fans

J.Cohen, Getty Images J.Cohen, Getty Images

Who Is Riley Green?

Riley Green grew up in northwest Alabama and attended Jacksonville State University where he played quarterback for the football team. As far as we can tell he started a couple games and threw a few touchdown passes but left his senior year to focus on music.

Good choice.

It wouldn't come easy, however. For most of a decade he played bars and clubs while he was doing construction for real money. Aside from a spell on a CMT reality show, he lived a pretty typical American life.

"I was literally framing houses for $500 a week and playing shows on the weekend, right up to the week before I signed a record deal,” he once told Cowboys & Indians magazine.

On Feb. 22, 2018, Green signed his record deal and the label promptly put out "There Was This Girl." It'd become a Top 5 and his career would take off from there.

Does Riley Green Have a Girlfriend?

Riley Green is not married and it's not clear if he has a girlfriend. Rumored romances are included on this list of facts — you'll probably recognize the names.

In 2025, Green was also linked to social media influencer Bryana Ferringer. He even brought her to the CMAs. If he's settling down he's not letting anyone know about it.

14 Riley Green Facts That Reveal This Mystery Man's Heart Who is Riley Green ? Learn all about the "Don't Mind If I Do" hitmaker, including his favorite foods, influences, reality TV show and bedroom proclivities.

This Riley Green Facts list was made from original interviews with Taste of Country and (as noted) other media outlets. Boilerplate information like name, age and hometown are covered on Wikipedia so we focused on trivia that truly tells his story. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes