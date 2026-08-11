Carly Pearce has a duet off of her upcoming album, Honest Woman, which drops on Aug. 28, that features country heartthrob Riley Green, called "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay."

The video is extremely steamy and caused a stir when it was released.

Fans commented on the video, "My jaw is on the FLOOR," "We ain't ready," and "I didn't see this on my bingo card."

Pearce even commented on the video, saying it is the "hottest music video" of the last 20 years.

But there was something that happened while filming the music video that Pearce says she felt the need to apologize to Green for, in a joking manner.

Why Carly Pearce Felt The Need to Apologize to Riley Green After Steamy Music Video

Pearce was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, where she admitted that the video was very awkward for both of the country stars to film, as they aren't dating and are just friends, and that it got weird when her face touched his mustache.

She said, "When I hit his mustache, I immediately wanted to say I'm sorry," while laughing. "I felt like I almost had done something wrong, like, 'Oh my gosh, I shouldn't have done that!'"

Pearce said that both she and Green "committed and laughed several times. Riley, he was a great sport and we full-sent it. We knew we had to commit."

Read More: Riley Green’s ‘Imagine That’ is a Romantic Hail Mary — Here Are the Lyrics [Listen]

Did Carly Pearce Fans Get Jealous of Her Closeness to Riley Green?

Pearce, playing off the fact that she knows Green is a hot topic for ladies, was ready to answer the next question I had for her, which was whether women tell her that they are jealous that she got to do the video for "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay" with Green.

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"They're very jealous. I feel like every girl around the world — I was gonna say in America, but probably around the world — that listens to country music was probably envious of me."

Pearce joked, "I was like, 'You know what, girls? It was just another day on the job. I had to take one for the team.'"

Top 10 Riley Green Songs: Hits and Deep Cuts That Every Country Fan Should Know Riley Green is becoming known for his immersive duets but only two pairings make this list of his Top 10 songs. That's because several of his biggest hits are found on another artist's records.

This Best of Riley Green playlist features a trio of ballads, several breakup songs and one tribute to Toby Keith . Click any song title to listen. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes