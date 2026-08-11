Riley Green may have just given fans the update they've been waiting for about his relationship status — and it only took one word.

The country star appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss his forthcoming album, That's Just Me, his newfound interest in acting and life on the road. But naturally, the conversation eventually turned to Green's love life.

When Gayle King asked about his relationship status, Green kept his response remarkably simple.

"Yeah." That's it: one word, no further explanation. Considering Green's previous comments about dating, though, that one-word answer is pretty interesting.

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Green has previously admitted that finding a relationship isn't easy when his career keeps him constantly on the move.

During an appearance on This Past Week w/Theo Von, the singer explained that spending so much time on the road doesn't exactly make it easy to meet someone.

"It's really not that easy to meet a girl when you're doing what we're doing," he said.

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His celebrity status can make ordinary dating situations even more complicated. Green has explained that he avoids places like bars because he gets uncomfortable when people recognize him and suddenly make him the center of attention.

"I don't like being the center of attention when I'm not supposed to," he said.

For Green, being watched is part of the job when he's onstage. Offstage, he'd rather just be able to live his life.

His Schedule Was Getting in the Way

Green has also talked about how difficult it would be to settle into a serious relationship while his career is moving at its current pace.

I feel like if I could be in one place for a while, like, live somewhere. Right now, I could go take a month off, but I just can't with everything going on and the opportunities I've got. I can't make myself do it.

The singer has suggested that could eventually change as his career settles into a more manageable pace.

"In a couple of years things will stop doing this," he said, making a gesture like a rising chart line, "and kinda plane off and I'll have this career and say, 'Alright, I'm gonna play 40, 60 shows a year.'"

I might film a little TV show, movie, whatever, and then I can have a life outside of it. But it's just tough to do it right now.

That's what makes his latest answer so interesting. After being so open about why dating has been difficult to fit into his life, Green now appears to have a much simpler answer when asked where things stand.