Riley Green's biggest songs haven't always come from places where he felt completely comfortable.

In fact, one of his biggest hits had him second-guessing himself before he ever knew how listeners would respond.

Ahead of the release of his new album That's Just Me on Friday (Sept. 18), Green sat down with sports personality Pat McAfee to reflect on his career and his approach to making the next record.

Green says part of that process is deliberately pushing himself into musical territory that doesn't always feel natural — something he learned firsthand with “Worst Way.”

Riley Wasn't Sure About 'Worst Way'

“Worst Way” first appeared on Green's 2024 EP Way Out Here before becoming the lead single from his third studio album, Don't Mind If I Do, in 2025.

The song ultimately became Green's third No. 1 on the country charts and his first as a solo artist. It also crossed over to the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 20.

Read More: Riley Green Gets Real About What Fame Has Really Been Like

But Green wasn't convinced the song would work when he wrote it.

Every record, I want to try to push myself musically a little bit into something that I’m not necessarily comfortable with. My last record, it was ‘Worst Way.’ I hadn’t really written a love song, and that was a little forward. And I remember writing it, and I thought, man, is this okay? Is it going to work?

It worked — and then some. The song took on another life when Green released its super-sultry, somewhat humorous music video, which showcased the more playful side of the song.

Riley Is Pushing Himself Again

Green says that willingness to get outside his comfort zone is something he's carrying into That's Just Me.

“So musically, I tried to do some things that were a little out of my comfort zone on this record,” he said.

Read More: Riley Green’s Future Girlfriend Has to Get Approved By Two Important People

The album includes the title track, “My Way,” “Think As You Drunk,” “Go Again” featuring Hannah MacFarland, and “Imagine That.”

Green also brought some country legends along for the ride. Brooks & Dunn appear on “Pave All Them Dirt Roads,” while Alabama's Randy Owen is featured on “Lookout Mountain.”

Get our free mobile app

That's Just Me arrives Friday (Sept. 18), giving Green another chance to see what happens when he follows an idea that might make him a little uncomfortable.

Listen to Riley Green's 'Worst Way':