Riley Green is just like the rest of us regular folk, in that he apparently doomscrolls Facebook Marketplace, too.

Green found a guitar he wanted on Facebook Marketplace, and instead of sending someone else to pick it up, he went to meet the seller himself.

The guitar was a J-45, a classic acoustic model that apparently caught Green's attention enough to make the deal.

Riley Green Meets Up With Stranger to Buy Guitar From Facebook Marketplace

Green arranged a meetup with a complete stranger from Facebook Marketplace and showed up in person to buy the guitar.

There's something pretty funny about one of country music's biggest stars scrolling through Facebook Marketplace and making a deal with a stranger.

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What is a Gibson J-45?

A Gibson J-45 is one of the most famous acoustic guitars ever made. They go for around $2,000 brand new and, like a house, increase in value over time if treated well.

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The Gibson J-45 is known for its warm, rich, slightly woody sound that works especially well for country, folk, and singer-songwriter music.

The man that Green purchased the guitar from seems to own, or be a part of, a soft-wash company in Panama City Beach, Florida.

He writes:

"Didn’t really wanna sell this girl,but thought i would throw it on marketplace. When i got to the place that i agreed-upon meeting spot, it turned out to be Riley Green himself who was interested in buying it. Let me tell ya folks. This guy didn’t have to meet up with this regular Joe. Heck he could have sent anybody to buy my guitar! Instead he invited me to meet him and look at guitar. When I seen that he was the one buying it, well it made selling it feel a little better! I hope to see him throwing them pic marks on her soon. There will be another J-45 in this guys future.. Thanks Duckman!"

Just goes to show you that you never know who is watching what you are doing or selling. Maybe the next thing you sell on Facebook Marketplace could have Green interested and showing up to your door to purchase it.

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This Riley Green Facts list was made from original interviews with Taste of Country and (as noted) other media outlets. Boilerplate information like name, age and hometown are covered on Wikipedia so we focused on trivia that truly tells his story. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes