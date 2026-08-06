One artist had the market locked down on impactful country music albums during the first half of 2026. That artist was Ella Langley.

Ella Langley's Dandelion Album Dominated the First Half of 2026

There's really no argument to be made that Dandelion was anything other than the top country album from the first half of the year. By any metric you look at — charts, streaming, critical reviews, fan response — it dominated. With several big projects to come out still in 2026, we'd be surprised if it wasn't the top album of the year as a whole.

But even though 2026 is the year of Ella Langley, there were still a number of other strong country albums that made waves and served as important checkpoints for where country music stands today.

What Were the Top Country Albums of 2026?

Country music, and particularly female-led country songs, have been having a robust year. This week, the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 was all country for the first time ever.

Women were dominant, with Ella Langley, Taylor Swift and Stella Lefty all making appearances on the list (Morgan Wallen was the only man to crack the Top 5, though he did it twice.)

Country women got recognition for their albums in 2026, too: Five out of our Top 10 country albums so far this year were from women, which is really just an equal split, but feels like a boom for female artists after decades of lesser recognition.

One example is Willow Avalon, who's part of a rise of traditional-leaning, straight-shooting women that also includes Kaitlin Butts and her viral "You Ain't Gotta Die (to Be Dead to Me)." Avalon's Pink Pocket Pistol album felt like a hefty breakout from a left-of-center artist.

Read More: The Best New Country Albums Scheduled For 2026

Stella Lefty's Is This Heaven? didn't quite make the cut, though her song "Boston" is an inarguable juggernaut. It remains to be seen if other tracks from her project emerge to make her album one of the top of the year as a whole.

Another honorable mention goes to Shaboozey, who dropped The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales on July 31. It's a concept album and a fresh artistic path for the hitmaker behind "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," and it remains to be seen what kind of impression the album will make by the end of the year.

Keep reading for Taste of Country's roundup of the most impactful country albums of the year so far.