Nicole Kidman has been spotted hanging out with a handsome new mystery man on a couple of different occasions over the summer of 2026.

E! News shared a photo of Kidman riding in a car with businessman Michael Reinstein on Thursday (July 30). It seems he was picking her up from the airport in Los Angeles, Calif., and the two were smiling and in conversation when the photo was snapped.

READ MORE: Who Gets What in Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Divorce?

That's not the only time the two have been photographed together.

Earlier in July, Page Six reported that Kidman and Reinstein spent time together at a hotel in Portofino, Italy. Those photos show them in conversation on a balcony and outside the hotel, plus a couple more shots of Reinstein poking his hand and face through the window grate of the hotel as he said goodbye.

Neither party has confirmed their relationship status.

Romance rumors have cropped up about both Kidman and her country star ex-husband Keith Urban over the year since their breakup, but most of those have been wholly unsubstantiated. This new rumor about Kidman and Reinstein is the first round of speculation that's included some fairly credible-looking photos.

Who Is Nicole Kidman's Rumored New Love Interest, Michael Reinstein?

Michael Reinstein is a 54-year-old private equity businessman who hails from Los Angeles. He's the founder and chairman of Regent, a Beverly Hills-based global firm.

According to his bio on Regent's website, Reinstein graduated from the University of Southern California and Pepperdine University School of Law. He began his career in the office of U.S. President Ronald Reagan and is also a member of the State Bar of California.

Reinstein is also the chairman of the Military Times Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which selects one military service member from each branch every year to honor for exemplary service.

Where Do Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Stand After Their Divorce?

It's been nearly a year since Kidman and Keith Urban's separation became public on Sept. 30, 2025. They finalized their divorce on Jan. 6.

READ MORE: Nicole Kidman Breaks Her Silence on Keith Urban Divorce

Since then, both members of the ex-couple have sent a positive message or two to each other on social media. Urban appeared to wish Kidman a happy birthday in June, and days later, she mentioned him in a Father's Day post.

They continue to co-parent their two daughters, 18-year-old Sunday Rose and 15-year-old Faith Margaret. Court documents reveal that they agreed to waive child support and spousal support as part of their settlement.

In March, Kidman told Variety that she was committed to maintaining a sense of normalcy for her kids.

"Everything else I don't discuss out of respect," she said. "I'm staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that's what we'll continue to be."