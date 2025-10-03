Apologies in advance, but I’m about to pour cold water on a leading theory about why Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman broke up. There is no evidence that he's dating Maggie Baugh.

If you find the playful way Urban and Baugh sing “The Fighter” suspicious, then by that logic you’d also have to suspect he’s involved with another one of his bandmates — one with a sterling reputation who’s significantly more popular.

Then you’d have to believe he had a torrid affair with Carrie Underwood.

Spoiler alert: there’s no proof that any of it is true.

Who Is Maggie Baugh?

Maggie Baugh is a 25-year-old singer and songwriter from Boca Raton, Fla. She moved to Nashville soon after graduating high school and has since become known as a talented instrumentalist.

In early 2022, Taste of Country interviewed Baugh and premiered a piano version of her song "Drinking To the Broken Hearts," which she said showcased her vulnerability as a songwriter. Her most popular song on Spotify is titled “Think About Me.”

On Sept. 27, 2025, Baugh shared video of her singing "The Fighter" with Urban on her Instagram page and two days later news broke that Kidman and Urban had split. The timing proved unfortunate for the younger singer, as she’s now been labeled Urban’s new love interest at best — and, at worst, the woman who broke up his marriage — despite no real evidence or confirmation.

is Keith Urban Dating Maggie Baugh?

Baugh has been working professionally with Urban for at least 18 months. In April 2024 she shared video to TikTok that outlined her personal journey to that year's CMT Music Awards stage.

She's also shared video jamming to a new song in front of one of Urban's touring trucks, and a day in the life TikTok video from his Las Vegas residency. Baugh is TikTok-famous — with nearly 400,000 followers — for documenting her life in music, so it makes sense that she’d spotlight her spotlight.

Baugh is Urban’s multi-instrumentalist, but she’s not his only one. Natalie Stovall is just as frequently seen on stage with him, and when she performs “The Fighter” alongside Urban, it looks nearly identical to the way it does when Baugh sings it.

Who Is Natalie Stovall?

Before the public Eye of Sauron turns to Stovall, there are a few things worth noting about her. She's been active in and around Nashville for well over a decade, first cracking the mainstream as leader of Natalie Stovall and the Drive.

From there she became host of the Grand Ole Opry's digital presentation and then one-third of country hitmakers Runaway June. For 17 years she's been married to drummer James Bavendam, who really enjoys celebrating his 43-year-old wife on social media.

I've talked to Stovall many times over the last 15 years and talked to other artists about her. Her reputation as a professional talent is uncompromised. That's surely part of the reason she gets so many high-profile gigs.

Now we can circle back to the playful, flirty way Stovall and Urban interact while performing "The Fighter." It's very similar to Urban/Baugh. Check out this performance from last summer. It's filled with laughter and improvisations.

The Baugh video is gaining traction because Urban changed the lyrics and because he'd supposedly pointed at her while singing "I'm gonna love you." TMZ is pedaling that story but if you look closely, you see him pointing before the lyric in an effort to tell his crowd, "Hey, that girl over there is going to start singing now."

As for the lyric change, that's not new either. At the 2017 ACM Awards he inserted Carrie Underwood's name into the lyrics, pledging to be her fighter. Nobody thought anything of it because that's who he cut the song with.

What's the difference in 2025? Sure, Kidman inspired the lyrics but it's been nearly a decade and he's toyed with the lyrics at every opportunity because that's what Keith Urban does. He is one of the rare country stars you go see live expecting a totally new show, not a rehash of last year's tour.

That sad part is all this nonsense over Baugh's video has seemingly caused him to scrap "The Fighter" from his set. That's a loss for fans.

The other bad news is that the truth obfuscates the reason for Urban and Kidman's divorce. We can't blame the other woman. Like I said, it's all obvious, if inconvenient.

