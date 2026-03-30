Russell Dickerson shared a glimpse into how Keith Urban is spending his time following his Nicole Kidman divorce, and it's an update that should be very exciting to fans.

"He's always...focused on music, so I think he's just doubling down on that, and it's beautiful," Dickerson told Page Six on the red carpet of the iHeartRadio Music Awards last week.

"I can't wait to hear what comes out of it," the singer added.

Does that mean a new album is coming, full of no-skip heartbreak bangers? We can only hope so.

What Did Russell Dickerson Say About How Keith Urban is Doing After His Divorce?

Dickerson, who's a massive Keith Urban fan, opened for the superstar during the Country to Country (C2C) Festival in London earlier this month.

Read More: Russell Dickerson Wants a Big Favor From Keith Urban

When asked for his impression on how Urban is handling life post-divorce, Dickerson said, "I think he's doing great."

"I mean, we didn't get to spend tons of time together, but he seemed in good spirits," the singer continued.

When Did Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman Get Divorced?

Kidman filed for divorce from Urban last September.

They were married for 19 years and share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Court filings listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Read More: Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Divorce: Here's What We Learned From Court Documents

The couple's divorce has been highly publicized, and the rumor mill worked overtime in the immediate aftermath of the split.

Unnamed sources have linked Urban to at least two younger female singers, though those theories almost certainly have no meat to them. Multiple other anonymous insiders who claim to be close to the couple have also weighed in on just about every detail, real or rumored, about the breakup.

Read More: Keith Urban + Maggie Baugh: The Truth is Obvious, Not Convenient

All in all, their divorce has become a very hot topic. That's likely why Dickerson made this face when asked to comment on Urban's post-divorce life:

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What Has Keith Urban Said About His Next Album?

Good news and...well, weird news for fans excited to hear the new music that Urban is currently immersing himself in during his post-divorce chapter.

The good news? He's definitely working on a new album. He teased a forthcoming project at the Country Radio Seminar earlier this month.

Read More: You'll Never Guess What Keith Urban is Planning For His Next Album

The unexpected news? If you're hoping for an album of confessional, intimate heartbreak songs, you're probably not going to get it. Urban said he's planning an album of yacht rock covers with only "one original on the record."

"You think I'm kidding? I'm not kidding," Urban added.

We're not saying that yacht rock can't be fueled by heartbreak, but it's probably not the direction fans expected him to take. It does speak to a brand-new headspace and life chapter, and if Urban's at the helm, it probably features some pretty stellar guitar solos.