Reason for Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman Divorce Revealed In Court Documents

Divorce documents filed by Nicole Kidman reveal the reason she and Keith Urban are breaking up.

The actresses' 37-page filing also dives into how the couple will split their property and time with their daughters, plus who is going to pay who alimony and child support.

Keith Urban married Nicole Kidman on June 25, 2006.

The couple have two daughters, Sunday Rose (born in 2008) and Faith Margaret (2010).

In May, they walked the red carpet at the 2025 ACM Awards together and were spotted at a soccer match together one month later.

Related: 18 Country Celebrity Breakups We Never Saw Coming

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

4 Things We Learned From Nicole Kidman's Divorce Filing

1) It Wasn't Sudden

Kidman filed to divorce Urban in Davidson County (Tennessee) on Sept. 29. However it was not a sudden breakup and the couple had privately been working together to sort out arrangements for weeks.

Urban signed his half of the parenting agreement and divorce documents on Aug. 29, 2025. Kidman signed hers on Sept. 6.

Both parties also listed addresses that they've been living in for at least six months. This is all to say that trouble had been brewing for longer than anyone knew, perhaps even as they maintained a happy facade at public events.

2) Nobody Is Getting Paid

This might be the cleanest divorce you've ever heard of. The division of personal property was agreed to prior to filing with each getting whatever is in his or her name. The indication is that they share no mutual property (such as bank accounts or real estate) although shared furniture and household items will have to be divided.

It looks like that's happened to both party's satisfaction.

Furthermore, neither Urban nor Kidman are asking for or receiving alimony or child support. Both listed their income as over $100,000 a month. Should one of the kids have a medical expense, they'll split it and both are responsible for transportation to get their daughters back and forth to mom or dad.

3) Kidman Is Getting Primary Custody

Vacation schedules, school breaks, holidays and weekends are all worked out to the finest detail in their parental agreement. Essentially, Kidman will care for her daughters Monday through Saturday and Urban will get them on Sundays and every other weekend.

They both have deadlines to secure summer vacation time while the kids are minors (only another 10 months for Sunday Rose). Holidays have also been figured out, mostly on an odd/even year tradeoff, except for Easter, which is all Kidman.

Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images loading...

4) The Reason for Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Divorce is ...

If you were hoping for tea, sorry for ya. Kidman's filing says both parties have suffered irreconcilable differences. If anyone cheated or behaved inappropriately, it's not documented in this court filing.

Perhaps one day he'll write a song about it.