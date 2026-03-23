Keith Urban is clearly in a different kind of headspace these days — and it’s starting to show up in his music.

The country superstar has been hinting at a new creative direction, one that caught even industry insiders off guard when he spoke at the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville.

At first, it sounded like he might be joking. He wasn’t.

A New Sound From Keith Urban

Urban told the crowd he’s working on something he’s never done before — a full album built around a specific theme, mostly made up of songs fans already know.

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“It’s the first time I’ve done an album of covers,” he said. “There is one original on the record. It’s a thematic record…”

Then he revealed the theme: “…yacht rock songs. You think I’m kidding? I’m not kidding.”

The room reportedly needed a second to process that.

To prove his point, Urban picked up a guitar and played a snippet of an original track, along with pieces of classics like Stephen Bishop’s “On and On” and Robbie Dupree’s “Steal Away.”

Why It Might Actually Work

For anyone unfamiliar, yacht rock leans into the smooth, laid-back sounds of the late ’70s and early ’80s — the kind of music that feels right at home on the water.

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It’s not exactly the first genre that comes to mind when you think of Keith Urban. But that might be the point.

Urban has never been afraid to stretch outside traditional country boundaries, and this kind of project gives him room to lean into his musicianship in a different way.

A New Chapter Off the Stage, Too

The shift in sound comes as Urban navigates a major life change offstage.

Following his divorce from Nicole Kidman, the singer is adjusting to a new rhythm with his daughters — something many parents can relate to after a split.

While much of his personal life remains private, the reality is familiar: figuring out how to stay connected as a dad while everything else around you changes.

Urban has reportedly been focused on staying present and involved, even as day-to-day life looks different than it once did.

For an artist who’s spent decades on the road, that kind of shift can have a way of influencing everything — including the music.

What Comes Next

Urban hasn’t shared a release date for the project, but one thing is clear — he’s not interested in playing it safe.

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And if nothing else, this next chapter might come with a soundtrack no one saw coming.