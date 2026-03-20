Keith Urban received quite the surprise from Randy Owen this week. The country star was presented with the Angels Among Us Award from St. Jude.

Keith Urban Receives the Angels Among Us Award

While attending Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Urban was surprised onstage during a session titled “The Power of Music and a Mission” by the award’s namesake, Randy Owen.

“When we leave this world, it’s what we’re going to leave behind. We’re going to leave something we gave or didn’t give,” Owen told him. “You, my friend, is a giver.”

“I want to present the Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award to you with all my love and respect, on behalf of the beautiful children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” he added before handing Urban the trophy.

The two singers then shared an embrace.

Keith Urban Proud to Be a Part of St. Jude

Urban has been part of St. Jude’s mission for a long time. In fact, he was just visiting children at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital around the holidays.

“It’s extraordinary,” Urban says of the work at St. Jude. “I’m just, you know, one of the infinite links in the chain, and I’m really glad to be part of it.”

Urban recalls seeing a St. Jude commercial and being struck by the message that no child is ever turned away and families never receive a bill. After getting involved, he says he fell in love with the passion and energy inside the hospital.

“I’ve always been struck by how much hope there is in the energy in that hospital,” he recalls. “You walk through the halls and there’s color everywhere. It’s just movement — forward, forward, forward, up.”

What Is the Angels Among Us Award?

The St. Jude Angels Among Us Award is given each year to individuals who have made a significant impact on the lives of children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Recipients generously give their time and resources to raise awareness and funds to support the hospital’s mission.

Past recipients include Old Dominion, Darius Rucker, Brothers Osborne, Scotty McCreery and more. Owen himself has also received the award.