Keith Urban is playing the Country to Country festival in London this weekend (March 13–15), and his opening act is Russell Dickerson.

Ahead of his flight to London, Dickerson stopped by the Taste of Country Nights studio to talk about what fans can expect during his set — and that’s when he revealed the big favor he’s hoping Urban will grant him.

What Is the Big Favor Russell Dickerson Asked of Keith Urban?

Dickerson says that during Urban’s Country to Country set, “My goal is to come out and play a solo on one of his songs.”

For that to happen, Urban would essentially be throwing Dickerson a bone — doing him a huge favor by giving him a moment in front of his fans to show off his guitar skills.

The “Worth Your Wild” singer said Urban is his hero — not just in life and music, but especially when it comes to shredding on the guitar while singing.

“It’s so hard to shred while you’re singing. I’ve been working on my guitar skills. He’s like my hero in general, but also my guitar hero. His guitar playing is exactly what I wish I could express.”

“It’s not just that he’s really good — his style and the entertainment factor while he’s shredding are just wild.”

