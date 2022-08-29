Kelsea Ballerini's separation from husband Morgan Evans is nothing short of shocking, but it's not the first time two country lovers have quit without warning.

In 2020, news broke that Kelly Clarkson had filed for divorce from Blacksock's son, Brandon Blackstock. Twelve days later, we got the news that country's Carly Pearce and Michael Ray were no longer together, either.

Of course, this list of country music's most surprising breakups wouldn't be complete without Shania Twain's split from Mutt Lange. LeAnn Rimes' affair with actor Eddie Cibrian was all but official by the time the singer announced she was separating from her first husband, but the news still hurt her biggest fans. Not every breakup remained broken up, however — remember when Alan Jackson and his wife pressed pause on their relationship?

Trace Adkins, George Jones and Miranda Lambert are others who've parted ways unexpectedly. Lambert's divorce from Blake Shelton seemingly came out of nowhere in 2015. Tabloids had been reporting that the couple had marital troubles for years, but they'd also been reporting that they were pregnant with twins, so it was difficult to believe.

