Maren Morris Divorce Documents: 6 Things We Learned

Maren Morris' divorce filing says she and husband Ryan Hurd are unable to live together successfully as husband and wife.

It also reveals that this isn't the first divorce for one of them.

Morris filed for divorce at the Davidson County Circuit Court in Nashville on Oct. 2, 2023.

She and Hurd married in March 2018, and have one son named Hayes, born in 2020.

Her custody request is part of the filing, but Hurd will get a chance to counter. His answer is requested as part of the original complaint.

The timing of Morris' divorce filing comes as she's transitioning musically. One month ago she revealed that she felt quite a bit of distance from country music and indicated she would no longer be focusing on country radio airplay or awards. She also moved from her label's Nashville office to the New York office — a move that often comes when an artist is seeking a broader fanbase.

Related: Maren Morris Says She Feels 'Very Distanced' From Country Music

Just three weeks ago, Hurd took to Instagram and vigorously defend his wife from online attacks.

"I'm sick of having every talking head having some kind of stupid opinion about what she says," he said. "She deserves a little sunshine for the burden she has carried for every artist and fan that feels the same way."

Taste of Country has obtained the divorce complaint and related documents from the Davidson County Circuit Court. Here are six things we learned, including the official cause, her custody request, how they may split finances and belongings and why her attorney is important.

6 Things We Learned From Maren Morris' Divorce Documents Maren Morris filed for divorce from husband Ryan Hurd on Oct. 2, 2023, and her complaint casts some light as to what happened, but mostly sticks to a script designed to minimize gossip. Taste of Country obtained the complaint and other documents from the court. Here’s what we learned that’s new. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes