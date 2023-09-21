Ryan Hurd Defends Maren Morris: ‘She Deserves to Be Celebrated’

Singer and songwriter Ryan Hurd is punching back at internet critics of his wife Maren Morris.

On social media, Hurd defended Morris and praised her new two-song sampler while asking for his followers to show some love.

"I'm so sick of watching my wife get the s--t kicked out of her by the internet," he says.

Morris announced her departure from country music with the release of two new songs last week.

"I thought I’d like to burn it (country music) to the ground and start over," she told the L.A. Times, "But it’s burning itself down without my help."

"The Tree" and "Get the Hell Out of Here" are her two new songs from a project she's titled The Bridge.

Upon the release of the Bridge, Hurd took to social media to praise his wife's "bravery, eloquence and conviction."

"Taking a stand is hard and it's scary," he writes. "It doesn't get easier, but you are an inspiration to so many people, including me, who hear hope in what you sing and what you say."

His new message also leads with support and positivity before addressing the negativity he's seen on social media and the internet.

"Most people would just shut up and keep collecting the paycheck, because the wave of vitriol is real and it's hard," he says.

attachment-Hurd on IG Story Instagram/RyanHurd loading...

"I'm sick of having every talking head having some kind of stupid opinion about what she says," Hurd wrote on Wednesday. "It's the same every time, why are you surprised when she calls out something racist or homophobic, I'm sick of people getting rewarded for it."

"She deserves a little sunshine for the burden she has carried for every artist and fan that feels the same way."

At the end, Hurd refers to a tour to come and more new music. He then invites fans to leave a comment, but comments on the post have been disabled.

