Report: Ryan Hurd ‘Wasn’t Expecting’ Maren Morris to File for Divorce

Ryan Hurd was reportedly just as surprised as country music fans when Maren Morris, his wife of five years, filed for divorce. The "My Church" singer made the move on Oct. 2, sending a shockwave through the industry.

A source reveals to Us Weekly that Hurd "wasn't expecting it," and that Morris' decision "seems to have come out of the blue."

According to the divorce documents, which were filed at the Davidson County Circuit Court in Nashville, the reason for the dissolution of their marriage is "irreconcilable differences."

Hurd has yet to address the divorce publicly — he has also not shared anything on social media since the news broke. In fact, his last post was one defending his wife's decision to leave country music, a choice she made in light of division in the genre she's noticed in the last few years.

While Morris has not specifically talked about the divorce either, the "Bones" singer has posted a few cryptic messages. In a post shared on Oct. 20, she included a few photos as well as a quote that reads, "It will be fine. It will just be, and when it is, you will face what's necessary."

Hurd and Morris met while writing a song titled "Last Turn Home," which Tim McGraw cut in 2014. The pair became engaged in July 2017 and tied the knot on March 24, 2018. Nearly two years later, they welcomed a son Hayes on March 23, 2020.

Morris has asked for joint custody in her filing.

It's been a season of transition for Morris: In addition to exiting country music, she is also leaving the Nashville office of her record label and moving to their New York office. It's unclear if this will mean a physical move for the "80s Mercedes" star, however.