Maren Morris and her husband, fellow singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd, are getting divorced. The Davidson County Circuit Court Clerk's office confirms to Taste of Country that Morris filed for divorce on Oct. 2.

Divorce documents obtained by Taste of Country state that Oct. 2 — the same date as the filing — was listed as their date of separation, and that Morris cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The documents also state that Morris and Hurd had a prenuptial agreement on file before their wedding.

The couple have been married for five-and-a-half years, and they are parents to a 3-year-old son named Hayes. The divorce documents are seeking joint custody of Hayes from the courts, and Morris has requested child support to be set by the state of Tennessee.

Morris and Hurd first met while both were songwriters working in Nashville. Together, they penned "Last Turn Home," which Tim McGraw cut in 2014. Both of them eventually added artist careers to their work as songwriters, and both have recorded songs inspired by the other: Hurd's song "Love in a Bar" was inspired by the early days of their romance, while Morris hat-tipped Hurd's height in her song "Tall Guys."

The couple wed on March 24, 2018 in their shared city of Nashville, and nearly two years to the day later — on March 23, 2020 — Morris gave birth to their son.

Morris and Hurd recorded a duet together, called "Chasing After You," in 2021. At the time, the couple said they found powerful creative inspiration in blending their work with their personal love story.

"It's been really natural. And I think that that's the best part about it," Hurd explained. "There's moments that are hard to be a creative partnership and actually have a life together ... but I think, for the most part, we do this together — we always have."

When Morris announced that she was leaving the country music genre in fall 2023, Hurd expressed his support for his wife and implied that his music might also move in a different direction.

"She deserves a little sunshine for the burden she has carried for every artist and fan that feels the same way," Hurd's statement reads in part. "I can't wait for that first tour and to see all of the smiling and beautiful people who needed these songs and also need HER. I can't wait to make music that follows the same path, whatever that is."

