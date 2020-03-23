Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are parents! The country couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Monday (March 23).

"Love of our lives," Morris writes in sharing photos of their new son, whom they've named Hayes Andrew Hurd. Flip through the pictures below:

The pictures indicate that mother and baby are happy and healthy, and that Hurd is a proud new father. Baby Hayes arrived just three days after the "My Church" hitmaker issued an "eviction notice" for him, attempting to dance him into the world.

Hurd and Morris first met when they were both up-and-coming songwriters in Nashville's music scene, and they married in March of 2018.��They announced they were expecting their first child via social media on Oct. 22, with Morris noting that after releasing a new album titled Girl, she was expecting a boy.

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the 'Girl' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one," she wrote.

The couple knew they wanted to have kids before they got married.

“If you’re gonna get married, you have to have those talks beforehand anyways, and I definitely know that I want a family, and he would be such an amazing dad; he’s such a kid himself,” she told People in January of 2019. “I love his family, and he loves my family, so we’ve definitely had those conversations, and they’ve been really fun and exciting.”

Hurd shared a different photo of the couple on Instagram with a caption reading, "MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her...cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life..."