Maren Morris is ready for her baby to arrive, and she might be getting a little bit stir crazy during social distancing, too. The country singer turned to social media to post a hilarious update on her pregnancy that was unexpected, to say the least.

"Harry Belafonte issuing an eviction notice for this baby," the 29-year-old mother-to-be writes alongside a video in which she dances freely in her living room to the strains of Belafonte's "Jump in the Line," showcasing her nine-months-pregnant frame in several side views as she bounces around. At one point her bulldog joins her for a quick partner dance that provides the finishing touch to the already-hilarious proceedings.

Morris' first child, a baby boy, is due at any moment, so it's unclear if she's just blowing off some steam from being cooped up waiting, or tipping fans off that delivery will be induced. Either way, fans who have shared in her pregnancy journey online can expect to hear some joyous news soon.

Morris married singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd in March of 2018. They announced they were expecting their first child on Oct. 22, with Morris noting that she was expecting a boy on the heels of releasing an album titled Girl.

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the “GIRL” headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one," she wrote.

Morris hasn't let pregnancy slow her down much. She performed at the Houston Roadeo while nine months pregnant on March 7 to bring her live schedule to an end before her delivery.