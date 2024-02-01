A judge has officially signed off on Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's divorce.

According to court documents obtained by People, the two country artists finalized their split in Nashville on Tuesday (Jan. 30), less than a month after they reached a settlement agreement on property division and child support in early January.

Morris first filed for divorce on Oct. 2, 2023, listing the couple's date of separation as that same day.

They married in 2018 and have one son, Hayes, who was born in 2020.

Morris and Hurd signed a prenuptial agreement upon marrying and amended it in 2022.

The two exes have agreed upon a plan for child support. According to the paperwork that was filed earlier this month, Morris will pay Hurd $2,100 monthly, and they'll split joint custody of their son. They've also agreed to divide property based on the prenup in place and the settlement agreement.

Neither Morris nor Hurd have commented much about their breakup on social media. During a late 2023 appearance on the Howard Stern Show, though, Morris said she wasn't even thinking about dating again yet.

"I would like [the divorce] to sort of wrap up, I don't have the headspace for that just yet," she said. "But I'm writing so much right now. That's kind of been my way of dating, is just through song."

How Did Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Meet?

Morris and Hurd were songwriting partners in 2013 when a romance sparked. They'd remain collaborators and get engaged in 2017, marrying one year later. Throughout the decade, it was common to find them onstage together, most reliably to sing their No. 1 duet, "Chasing After You."

Both singers were previously signed to Sony Music Nashville, but just before filing for divorce, Morris announced a move away from mainstream country music, indicating that she would instead release music on the label's New York imprint. Hurd is no longer listed on SMN's website.