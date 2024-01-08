Maren Morris to Pay Ryan Hurd Child Support, Per Divorce Agreement

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd agreed on issues of child support and co-parenting in time to finalize their divorce last week.

A judge still needs to sign off on the agreement, but both parties have put their signatures to documents.

Morris filed for divorce on Oct. 2, 2023, listing the couple's date of separation as that same day.

They married in 2018 and have one son, born in 2020.

Morris and Hurd signed a prenuptial agreement upon marrying and amended it in 2022.

Related: Maren Morris Divorce Documents — 6 Things We Learned

People grabbed documents that show the couple signed the paperwork on Dec. 28, 2023 and Jan. 4, 2024. At just three months, the proceedings were relatively swift, with no public drama. They'll divide property based on the prenup and a property settlement agreement.

Hurd will receive child support of $2,100 a month, and the two will care for son Hayes Andrew equally. Neither has said anything additional on social media.

How Did Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Meet?

Morris and Hurd were songwriting partners in 2013 when a romance sparked. They'd remain collaborators and get engaged in 2017, marrying one year later. Throughout the decade, it was common to find them on stage together, most reliably to sing their duet from his catalog, "Chasing After You."

Both singers were signed to Sony Music Nashville, but just prior to filing for divorce, Morris announced a move that indicated she was steering away from mainstream country music and would instead release music on the label's New York imprint. Hurd is no longer listed on SMN's website.

A quick look at their Instagram shows both to be working on new music, although nothing definitive has been announced.