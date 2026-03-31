Dasha has been making waves in country music ever since she released her breakout hit "Austin," which appears on her second full-length studio album, What Happens Now?

What's the Direction for Dasha's Third Album?

The hitmaker was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, where I asked her what is on tap for her third studio album, and she dropped some surprise insider information about it.

Dasha says the album will feature "summer party vibes. Drive the boat, baby, drive the boat. It's gonna be epic, I'm so excited."

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When I pressed further, asking her if she made enough money off of her breakout hit to splurge on a boat, she said she didn't, but joked that she could get one someday if I played her song enough.

Taking Dasha's vibe into consideration, I don't see her lounging in a Jon boat on a lake somewhere. If she does get a boat, I see her on a party pontoon dancing all day and night.

READ MORE: [EXCLUSIVE] Dasha Made a Big Splurge Purchase + I’m a Little Bit Jealous

Country Music in the Summer of 2026 Will Feature a Lot of Party Songs

Dasha's new record — which seems to be headed for a summer 2026 release — will be stuffed full of country in the sun and on boats.

So will Russell Dickerson's Worth You Wild EP, which features four new party tracks just in time for the summer.

Luke Bryan's also getting in on the summertime party action with his latest single, "Country and She Knows It," which came out earlier in March 2026.

Country Music's 50 Best Summer Songs Country music is loaded with great summer songs made for taking the stress away. Vacation songs, beach songs, road trip songs and tailgate songs make up this ultimate summertime playlist. Who do you think has the best country summer song? Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes