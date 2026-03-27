Coming off the red-hot success of her hit song “Austin,” Dasha is already working on her debut full-length album. But she’s also taking time to enjoy the fruits of her labor — and making a few key splurge purchases along the way.

The country newcomer stopped by the Taste of Country Nights studio, where I asked her about some of the things she’s treated herself to as her money has started rolling in.

“I love designer s--t. I love a designer purse. I have lots,” she explains. “You know when something good happens, I’m like, ‘Let’s go to Louis Vuitton.’”

But what really gets my motor running is her other big splurge. Dasha says, “I also just bought a Bronco that was a splurge. It’s white and has really nice light brown quilted seats inside, with some big old tires — get some mud on it.”

Dasha Is Also Super Thrifty

On the flip side, the young singer admits she’s also very thrifty.

“I love Goodwill. You find the best random deals or random vintage pieces. I love Goodwill.”

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She says her business manager even tells her, “‘Girl, you’re kind of frugal — go buy some things.’”

Read More: Dasha’s Mental Breakdown: ‘It Just Wrecked Me’ [INTERVIEW]

Dasha admits that one day she’s “going to buy a really nice boat, and I’m gonna spend some money on it — but for now, I’m good.”

Dasha has no doubt seen an influx of money as she’s surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, which could earn her around $3 million in revenue, according to Finance Monthly, before payouts to her label and others.

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Anne Murray and Mary Chapin Carpenter were record setters and they're just two of the great women found on this list of underrated country stars. Six solo men, five solo women, one duo and one country group are included. Who would you add? Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes